Science Based Target initiative confirms Amprion's CO2 reduction targets

11.01.2024 / 15:46 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Dortmund, Thursday, 11 January 2024

Science Based Target initiative confirms Amprion's CO2 reduction targets

The CO2 reduction targets of the transmission system operator Amprion are in line with the Paris Climate Agreement. This is the result of the scientific review of the reduction targets for Scopes 1 to 3 by the Science Based Target initiative (SBTi). It confirms Amprion's commitment to sustainability in the expansion and conversion of the electricity transmission grid.



Amprion has committed itself to reduce absolute greenhouse gas emissions according to Scope 1 (own emission sources) and Scope 2 (procured energy) by 63 percent by 2032, starting from base year 2017. The company has also set itself a reduction target for indirect greenhouse gas emissions according to Scope 3 by 2032: Compared to the base year 2021, emissions per kilometre of annual extended and renewed transmission lines are to shrink by 58.1 percent. SBTi confirmed that Amprion's emission targets follow a reduction path in line with the goals of the Paris Climate Agreement.

Amprion CEO Dr Hans-Jürgen Brick states: "As a transmission system operator, we make a significant contribution to the Green Deal in Germany and Europe. At the same time, we pursue ambitious targets when it comes to our own CO2 emissions. The confirmation by SBTi emphasises that we keep our promises in terms of sustainability, too."

On track for the 1.5°Celsius target

Reduction targets of individual companies that are in line with the Paris Climate Agreement contribute to limiting global warming to 1.5°Celsius compared to pre-industrial times, or by any means to well below 2°Celsius. The validation of Amprion's reduction targets has been published on the SBTi website .

Peter Rüth, CFO of Amprion, comments: "Amprion's business model is inherently sustainable. All our business activities serve the energy transition in Germany. Receiving this seal of approval from SBTi for our CO2 reduction targets is a further confirmation for us. It is a strong signal to the capital market that we are right on track with our corporate and financing strategy and are continuing to develop our sustainability programs constantly."

Emission reduction through grid expansion

By integrating renewables into the energy system, Amprion is making an important contribution to achieving the German and European climate targets by 2045 and 2050. In order to meet the growing demand for renewable energy, the electricity grid needs to be expanded and upgraded in line with demand. The grid expansion provided by Amprion promotes the use of renewable energy today and in the future.

SBTi is a cooperation between the Carbon Disclosure Project (CDP), the United Nations Global Compact, the World Resources Institute (WRI) and the World Wide Fund For Nature (WWF). It is orientated towards the goals of the Paris Climate Agreement, defines best practice in science-based target setting in line with the latest findings of climate science and independently assesses the targets submitted by companies.

Amprion

Amprion GmbH is one of four transmission system operators in Germany. Our 11,000-kilometre extra-high voltage grid transports electricity in an area from the North Sea to the Alps. Around a third of Germany's economic output is generated there. Our power lines are lifelines of society: They secure jobs and quality of life for 29 million people. We keep the network stable and safe – and prepare the way for a climate-compatible energy system by expanding our network. Around 2,300 employees in Dortmund and at more than 30 other sites help make sure the lights never go out. We also perform overarching operations for integrated grid systems in Germany and Europe.



