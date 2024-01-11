Meghalaya Govt And OTPC Sign MOU For Green Energy Projects

(MENAFN- KNN India) Shillong, Jan 11 (KNN) The Power Department of the Meghalaya Government has collaborated with ONGC Tripura Power Company Ltd (OTPC), marking a significant step towards a sustainable future as they signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) on Wednesday.

The MOU outlined objectives, including the development of a Pump Storage Hydropower Project, both large and small hydroelectric power projects, and innovative solutions like floating solar projects.

The three-year Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) highlighted the commitment of both entities to harness the abundant hydropower potential within the state.

These initiatives align with global trends in renewable energy, aiming to bolster the power infrastructure in the region.

Abu Tahir Mondal, the Power Minister of Meghalaya, present at the event, highlighted the monumental significance of this collaboration.

The MOU established a robust framework for collaborative efforts, propelling Meghalaya towards an energy-efficient future.

Mondal stated,“This collaboration goes beyond fulfilling our energy needs; it's about crafting a legacy of responsible energy consumption and environmental stewardship.”

He further said,“The signing of the MOU is a milestone in our commitment to harnessing Meghalaya's hydropower potential, paving the way for a greener and more sustainable future.

“This MoU reflects our continued efforts to unlock Meghalaya's hydropower potential, committing to innovation and environmental stewardship,” the minister mentioned.

Mondal further emphasised,“We aim to diversify our energy portfolio, ensuring reliability and sustainability for the long run.”

The signing ceremony, in Shillong, saw the convergence of key dignitaries.

Among them were Sanjay Goyal, IAS, Commissioner and Secretary to the Power Department, Government of Meghalaya, and Sanil Namboodiripad, Managing Director of OTPC.

The signatories were accompanied by the OTPC Team, which included Arup Ch. Sarmah, Chief Commercial Officer (CCO), Shree Narayan, Chief Technical Officer and Samarjeet Thakur, Head of Corporate Affairs.

(KNN Bureau)