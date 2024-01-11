Union Minister Piyush Goyal Foresees Bharat Tex 2024 As Catalyst For Textile Sector Growth

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Jan 11 (KNN)

The forthcoming mega-textile event, Bharat Tex 2024, is poised to play a pivotal role in advancing India's Textile Sector, according to Union Minister Piyush Goyal.

Conducting a comprehensive review of the steering committee's progress, Goyal emphasised the critical role of meticulous planning and execution in positioning Bharat Tex as a global textile showcase.

Expressing confidence in the event's potential, he asserted that it would significantly contribute to the growth of India's textile industry.

During interactions with representatives from Textile Export Promotion Councils (EPCs), officers, and other stakeholders, Goyal shared his vision for the event's branding and promotion, emphasising inclusivity.

He proposed the creation of an online directory encompassing all participating exhibitors, intending to serve as an encyclopaedia of key players in the textile industry.

Scheduled from February 26 to 29, 2024, at Bharat Mandapam and Yashobhoomi in New Delhi, Bharat Tex 2024 is a global textile mega event organised by 11 Textile EPCs and supported by the Ministry of Textiles.

The progress update provided by the committee highlighted massive domestic industry interest in the event, with successful roadshows and investor roundtables conducted both in India and globally.

International engagement has been fostered through interactions with Foreign Embassies in India and Indian Missions Abroad.

Uttar Pradesh is participating as the Partner State, and Madhya Pradesh as the Focus State.

(KNN Bureau)