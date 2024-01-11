JN Port Initiates Agri-Processing Hub To Elevate Export Capabilities

(MENAFN- KNN India) Mumbai, Jan 11 (KNN) The Jawaharlal Nehru Port Authority (JNPA) is set to establish an agricultural processing and storage facility in Sheva, Raigad, Maharashtra, using private funds.

With an estimated cost of Rs 284.19 crores, the facility aims to enhance the shelf life and quality of agricultural exports, meeting international standards. This initiative, driven by JNPA's commitment to social responsibility, is the first of its kind in an Indian port.

The facility intends to minimise losses due to rejection by importing countries by adhering to sanitary and phytosanitary criteria.

By aggregating produce at a centralised, modern facility, farmers can benefit from reduced waste and increased income. Maharashtra, contributing significantly to India's agricultural exports, will host this 27-acre facility accessible via the Funde - Nhava Sheva Road.

Projected to handle 0.8 to 1.2 million metric tonnes of agricultural cargo over 30 years, the facility aligns with India's goal to boost agricultural exports.

Despite being a major container gateway, JN Port's pivotal role in handling agricultural cargo is lesser known.

The facility is anticipated to enhance processing efficiency, reduce wastage, and attract additional cargo movement through the port.

This strategic step aims to position India competitively in the global agricultural market, contributing to economic growth and development.

