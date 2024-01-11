Symphony Orchestra Of India's (SOI) Spring 2024 Season Invites Concertgoers For Yet Another World-Class Orchestral Experience

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) Mumbai, Maharashtra, India The Symphony Orchestra of India (SOI), the country's only full-time professional orchestra, is set to unveil its Spring 2024 Season on the 2nd of February. Following a celebratory Autumn 2023 Season and the seven-city UK Tour, the eighteen-year-old orchestra, will be welcoming back beloved guest artistes - conductor Martyn Brabbins and pianist Barry Douglas, while introducing the India debuts of conductor Gergely Madaras, mezzo-soprano Sasha Cooke, and cellist Bryan Cheng. The SOI promises a wide repertoire that has something in store for everyone in the audience, including both seasoned concertgoers and first-time attendees of Western Classical music.





The Symphony Orchestra of India (SOI), India's only professional orchestra, at a recent concert in the Jamshed Bhabha Theatre, NCPA





The SOI Spring 2024 Season commences with two compositions of Mendelssohn – A Midsummer Night's Dream and Symphony No. 4 (or more popularly recognized as -“Italian”) accompanied with Brahms' Piano Concerto No. 1. The second concert is a celebration of youth in Brahms' Academic Festival Overture, followed by the rustic charm of Hungarian folk music in Kodaly's Dances of Galanta and culminating the evening with Brahms' Symphony No. 2; collectively promising an immersive journey of joy and nostalgia. The third presentation is set to begin with the dramatic and powerful music of Berlioz music from

The Trojans

swiftly transitioning to Berlioz's

dreamlike romantic composition - Les nuits d'ete

(Summer Nights). The highlight of the evening is Saint-Saens' Symphony No. 3, known as the "Organ Symphony", which is considered a musical masterpiece owing to its grandeur and complexity. The Spring 2024 Season will conclude on the 16th of February with an exemplary line-up that comprises of Wagner's Overture to The Flying Dutchman, Elgar's Cello Concerto and Beethoven's Symphony No. 6“Pastorale”; ensuring a performance that is a seamless amalgamation of powerful and poignant melodies.





Under the guidance of its co-founders, Mr. Khushroo N. Suntook and Mr. Marat Bisengaliev (Music Director), the SOI has earned several feathers on its cap and the forthcoming season will be yet another landmark. The SOI, residing at Mumbai's prestigious National Centre for the Performing Arts (NCPA), curates unmatched Western Classical music concerts in the country and simultaneously exhibits the orchestra's prowess in international forums. The SOI is dedicated to fostering young talent through the SOI Music Academy's sustained efforts in imparting quality music education.





Announcing the SOI's Spring 2024 Season, Mr. Khushroo N. Suntook, Co-founder, SOI and Chairman, NCPA , said,“We are delighted to present the SOI Spring 2024 Season and mark the beginning of the orchestra's eighteenth year. The SOI has reached many milestones in its latest seasons, and we are certain that the Spring 2024 Season will be no different. Internationally acclaimed conductors and soloists will be joining forces with the resident orchestra to deliver powerful performances of complex compositions and strengthen the SOI's caliber. We invite music lovers across the country to join us in experiencing another promising Season as the NCPA and the SOI continue to promote culture and preserve classical music traditions.”





