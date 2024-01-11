Greencarnewsbreaks - Lucid Group Inc. (NASDAQ: LCID) Reports On Production For Q4, Schedules Q4 2023 Earnings Call

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Lucid Group (NASDAQ: LCID) , a company setting new standards for luxury electric experience with the Lucid Air, has released production and delivery totals for fourth quarter 2023, the period ended Dec. 31, 2023. According to the report, the company produced 2,391 vehicles and delivered 1,734 vehicles during the quarter. Those numbers added to numbers from previous 2-2023 quarters bring the total number of produced vehicles in 2023 to 8,428 with a total of 6,001 vehicles being delivered. The company also announced it will host an earnings conference call to discuss Q4 2023 financial results; the call is slated to begin at 5:30 p.m. ET on Feb. 21, 2024. The company is planning to issue an earnings press release with a link to the webcast prior to the call. The webcast will include time for a Q&A, and retail and institutional investors may submit and upvote questions prior to the call.
About Lucid Group Inc.
Lucid Group has a mission is to inspire the adoption of sustainable energy by creating advanced technologies and the most captivating luxury electric vehicles centered around the human experience. The company's first car, the Air, is a state-of-the-art luxury sedan with a
California-inspired design. Lucid Air Grand Touring features an official
EPA
estimated 516 miles of range. Assembled at the company's factory in
Casa Grande, Arizona, and
King Abdullah Economic City(KAEC),
Saudi Arabia, deliveries of
Lucid Air
are currently underway to customers in the
United States,
Canada,
Europe and the
Middle East. For more information about the company, visit
.
