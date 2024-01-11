Greencarnewsbreaks - Lucid Group Inc. (NASDAQ: LCID) Reports On Production For Q4, Schedules Q4 2023 Earnings Call

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Lucid Group (NASDAQ: LCID) , a company setting new standards for luxury electric experience with the Lucid Air, has released production and delivery totals for fourth quarter 2023, the period ended Dec. 31, 2023. According to the report, the company produced 2,391 vehicles and delivered 1,734 vehicles during the quarter. Those numbers added to numbers from previous 2-2023 quarters bring the total number of produced vehicles in 2023 to 8,428 with a total of 6,001 vehicles being delivered. The company also announced it will host an earnings conference call to discuss Q4 2023 financial results; the call is slated to begin at 5:30 p.m. ET on Feb. 21, 2024. The company is planning to issue an earnings press release with a link to the webcast prior to the call. The webcast will include time for a Q&A, and retail and institutional investors may submit and upvote questions prior to the call.

To view the webcast, visit



To view the full press release, visit



About Lucid Group Inc.

Lucid Group has a mission is to inspire the adoption of sustainable energy by creating advanced technologies and the most captivating luxury electric vehicles centered around the human experience. The company's first car, the Air, is a state-of-the-art luxury sedan with a

California-inspired design. Lucid Air Grand Touring features an official

EPA

estimated 516 miles of range. Assembled at the company's factory in

Casa Grande, Arizona, and

King Abdullah Economic City(KAEC),

Saudi Arabia, deliveries of

Lucid Air

are currently underway to customers in the

United States,

Canada,

Europe and the

Middle East. For more information about the company, visit

.

About GreenCarStocks

GreenCarStocks

(“GCS”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on electric vehicles (“EVs”) and the green energy sector. It is one of 60+ brands within

the

Dynamic Brand Portfolio

@

IBN

that delivers :

(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via

InvestorWire

to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;

(2) article and

editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;

(3) enhanced

press release enhancement

to ensure maximum impact ;

(4)

social media distribution

via IBN to millions of social media followers ;

and (5) a full array of tailored

corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, GCS is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, GCS brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. GCS is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

To receive SMS alerts from GreenCarStocks, text“Green” to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information, please visit



Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the GreenCarStocks website applicable to all content provided by GCS, wherever published or re-published:

/Disclaimer

GreenCarStocks

Los Angeles, CA



310.299.1717 Office

...

GreenCarStocks is powered by

IBN