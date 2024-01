Investornewsbreaks Pressure Biosciences Inc. (PBIO) Moves To Acquire Uncle Bud's, Accelerate Ultrashear(TM) Technology Into Multiple Markets

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Pressure BioSciences (OTCQB: PBIO) , a pioneer in the development and distribution of broadly enabling pressure-based instruments, consumables and specialty process development and testing services across global industries, has entered a definitive agreement to acquire globally renowned natural health and wellness leader Uncle Bud's. Upon closing of the transaction, the combined company intends to become a leading provider of topicals and other consumer products, leveraging PBIO's UltraShear(TM) technology platform for nanoemulsified products delivering cutting-edge speed of action and bioavailability.“We are delighted to welcome the experience and expertise of the Uncle Bud's team into the PBIO family, as well as their broad customer network. They bring proven skills in marrying brand creation and celebrity spokesperson superpower with planning and execution of product introductions and growth strategies,” said Ric Schumacher, president and CEO of PBIO.“This dynamic combination is what we have been seeking to accelerate the penetration of the UltraShear technology through multiple markets. As we embrace this opportunity, we are looking at several powerful new product line opportunities that are ripe for transformative product delivery, leveraging the power of PBIO's revolutionary UltraShear platform.”

https://ibn.fm/Iq0Vu



About Pressure BioSciences Inc.

Pressure BioSciences is a global leader in providing innovative, broadly enabling, high pressure-based solutions for a range of industries, including biotechnology, pharmaceutical, nutraceutical, cosmeceutical, and agrochemical, as well as food and beverage manufacturing. Its products utilize both constant and alternating pressure. The company's patented enabling technology platform, Pressure Cycling Technology ("PCT"), utilizes alternating cycles of pressure to control bio-molecular interactions (such as cell lysis and biomolecule extraction) safely and reproducibly. PCT-based products are beginning to be widely used for biomarker and target discovery, drug design and development, biotherapeutics characterization and quality control, soil and plant biology, forensics, and counter-bioterrorism applications. PBIO has recently expanded its market opportunities with the acquisition of the BaroFold(TM) patented technology platform, allowing it to enter the bio-pharma contract services and GMP manufacturing equipment sector. PBIO has also developed the scalable and high-efficiency pressure-based UltraShear Technology(TM) (UltraShear(TM)) platform, which allows for the creation of stable nanoemulsions of otherwise immiscible fluids. It also allows for the preparation of higher quality, homogenized, extended shelf-life or room temperature-stable low-acid liquid foods that cannot be effectively preserved using existing non-thermal technologies. Its commitment to innovation and cutting-edge technology has established PBIO as a leader in the high-pressure industry, providing unique and effective solutions to its customers.

.

