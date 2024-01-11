(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Eloro Resources (TSX.V: ELO) (OTCQX: ELRRF) (FSE: P2QM) , a leading exploration and mine development company, is reporting on the final assay results for the last six diamond drill holes in its 11-hole definition drill program on the Iska Iska project. A silver-tin polymetallic project, Iska Iska is situated in the Potosi Department of southwestern Bolivia. Highlights of the report indicate that Hole

DSB-66

returned well mineralized intersections; Hole DSB-65 showed a very high-grade sample indicating the potential for Iska Iska to host extraordinary grades within the overall extensive mineralized system; and Hole

DSB-63, the eastern most hole in the definition drill program, intersected a significant tin (“Sn”) intersection. Overall, the company noted that the definition drill program has

expanded both the higher-grade Sn and silver (“Ag”) zones, specifically to the west

where limited drilling had taken place previously. The announced noted drilling results have shown upgraded tin and silver values from near surface down to at least 500 meters in vertical extent, with geophysical information and deep drilling indicating that tin-silver mineralization may extend to depths of 1 kilometer or more.

“I am very pleased with the continuation of significantly higher-grade silver equivalent results from the latest definition drilling program, compared to the initial mineral resource estimate ('MRE') starter pit area model as previously reported,” said Eloro Resources CEO Tom Larsen in the press release.“These new results highlight the potential to upgrade and expand the higher-grade resource in the Santa Barbara starter pit area. . . . Tin is proving to be an important metal contributor to these upgraded silver equivalent results. This can enhance NSR values and increase tonnage in future MRE studies. There is more and more evidence of high temperature sulphidation centers being identified as feeders within the open pit area resulting in upgraded tin and silver values. Higher density definition drilling in the initial Santa Barbara open pit envelope is consistently proving up higher grades as drill density is improved.”

About Eloro Resources Ltd.

Eloro is an exploration and mine-development company with a portfolio of gold and base-metal properties in Bolivia, Peru and Quebec. Eloro has an option to acquire a 100% interest in the highly prospective Iska Iska Property, which can be classified as a polymetallic epithermal-porphyry complex, a significant mineral deposit type in the Potosi Department in southern Bolivia. A recent NI 43-101 technical report on Iska Iska, which was completed by Micon International Limited, is available on Eloro's website and under its filings on SEDAR. Iska Iska is a road-accessible, royalty-free property. Eloro also owns an 82% interest in the La Victoria Gold/Silver Project, located in the north-central mineral belt of Peru, some 50 kilometers south of the Lagunas Norte Gold Mine and Pan American Silver's La Arena Gold Mine. For more information about the company, visit

.

