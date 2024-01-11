(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Appia (CSE: API) (OTCQX: APAAF) (FSE: A0I0)

today announced the extension of its existing mining claims at the PCH project in Goiás, Brazil from 17,551.07 hectares to an expansive 40,963.18 hectares across a total of 22 claim blocks. The substantial 133% increase in the current land package includes 12 new claims independently staked by Appia, but included as part of the

project acquisition , incurring minimal costs.“The expansion of our exploration rights to 40,963.18 hectares marks a pivotal moment for Appia in Brazil as we build on the momentum achieved through our initial drilling program at the Target IV and Buriti zones,” said Stephen Burega, president.“Our dedicated Brazilian team is eager to explore the untapped potential of the northern corridor, where similar geological and geophysical features have been identified. There is huge potential in these new claim blocks as we can draw clear parallels to the favourable geology that hosts the critical rare earth minerals that initially convinced us to enter into our agreement on the PCH project. Doubling the size of our overall land package within the prolific alkali province not only reflects our commitment but also strengthens the company's strategic plans.”

To view the full press release, visit



About Appia Rare Earths & Uranium Corp .

Appia is a publicly traded Canadian company in the rare earth element and uranium sectors. The company is currently focusing on delineating high-grade critical rare earth elements and gallium on the Alces Lake property, as well as exploring for high-grade uranium in the prolific Athabasca Basin on its Otherside, Loranger, North Wollaston, and Eastside properties. The company holds the surface rights to exploration for 113,837.15 hectares (281,297.72 acres) in Saskatchewan. The company also has a 100% interest in 13,008 hectares (32,143acres), with rare earth elements and uranium deposits over five mineralized zones in the Elliot Lake Camp, Ontario. Lastly, the company holds the right to acquire up to a 70% interest in the PCH project, which is 17,551.07 ha. in size and located within the

state of Brazil. (See June 9, 2023,

Press Release ). The company successfully added 23,412.11 ha to the PCH project's total hectares with the approval of 12 new claims, bringing the overall project size to 40,963.18 ha. For more information, visit the company's website at

Appiareu .

