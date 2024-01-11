BITBEST Super Node Phase II Recruitment Plan Is In Progress

(MENAFN- TimesNewswire ) The second phase of the recruitment plan of BITBEST super node was officially launched, which is a reflection of BITBEST's continuous focus on ecological construction. In order to accelerate the rapid development of BITBEST's global layout, BITBEST will improve the network deployment of super nodes and open the subscription method to more ambitious people.

In terms of subscription, BITBEST offers two options: full subscription and half subscription. The full subscription amount is USDT 10,000 and enjoys five major benefits. First of all, we will get 0.05 BST and 0.1 BPT airdrop welfare every day. In addition, we will give financial coupons worth 10,000 USDT. As a partner of BITBEST, we can get the dividend reward after the launch of BES Digital Asset Exchange contract trading, as well as the right to subscribe for the platform ecological projects in advance and obtain the qualification of private placement.







The half-amount statement is divided into two cases. The sponsor needs to pay 5000 USDT as the explanatory amount, and on this basis, enjoy three major rights and interests: the gift of 5000 USDT wealth management coupon, and the airdrop welfare of 0.025 BST and 0.05 BPT per day. Other participating partners will give corresponding financial coupons, and get the corresponding amount of BST and BPT airdrop benefits after calculating the individual subscription amount and the total subscription amount of partners. It should be noted that the partner's interest in the half-subscription will be released after the partner has fully completed the subscription. If a valid subscription is not completed, the unused fee will be refunded to the original channel after the event.

The second phase of the BITBEST Partner Node program is now in full swing, and BITBEST is sincerely welcoming more outstanding leaders to join us. In its efforts to accelerate the development of the BITBEST platform and achieve the goal of global ecosystem expansion, BITBEST has also decided to further encourage and support all respected BITBEST Partners by introducing dynamic promotion rewards: As a BITBEST partner, you will enjoy the privilege of permanent dynamic promotion rewards!







In the new incentive policy, as long as you directly refer a friend to become a BITBEST partner and include in the market performance, you can enjoy the dynamic promotion reward, and this reward is permanent! From the start of the second phase of the partner node program recruitment, all partner nodes will be permanently rewarded with dynamic promotion. In addition, upon becoming a BITBEST partner, you will also be granted a special token - BPT, which is not only a proof of your advanced status, but also has unlimited value mining capabilities.

In addition to the above benefits, by becoming a BITBEST super node, you can also enjoy more airdrop rewards. This is definitely a rare and special opportunity that allows you to make a lot of gains through various channels. Of course, as places are limited, partnership subscriptions will be allocated on a first-come, first-served basis.

Participating in the Super Node program will make you one of the important nodes in the BITEST ecosystem. We sincerely invite more like-minded leaders with decision-making ability, who are willing to share the growth dividend of the platform, jointly build the crypto financial ecosystem and realize the vision of every user participating in the governance of the platform to join the BITEST Super Node program. Let's work together to build a bright and beautiful future!