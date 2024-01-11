Dozens Of Colonists Storm Al-Aqsa Mosque Under Protection Of Occupation Police

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Colonists stormed the courtyards of the blessed Al-Aqsa Mosque on Thursday under the protection of the Israeli occupation police.

Eyewitnesses said that dozens of colonialists stormed Al-Aqsa Mosque from the Mughrabi Gate, adding that they carried out provocative tours and performed Talmudic rituals, according to the Palestinian News Agency (WAFA).

The occupation police stationed at the gates of the Old City and of Al-Aqsa Mosque also prevented Palestinians from entering.

