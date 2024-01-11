Amiri Guard Celebrates Graduation Of Founding Recruits Course

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) In the presence of Commander of the Amiri Guard Lt. Gen. Staff Hazza bin Khalil Al Shahwani, the Amiri Guard School celebrated, Thursday at the Lahsniyeh camp, new recruits graduation from the foundation course No. 35.

The Deputy Commander of the Amiri Guard, several assistants to the Commander of the Amiri Guard, as well as leaders and officers of departments and groups, attended the ceremony.

At the outset of the ceremony, Captain Hamad Abdullah Al Nabit, commander of the Amiri Guard School, affirmed that the Amiri Guard School pays special attention to the training process to graduate a new group of protectors of the homeland, who are qualified and capable of performing their duties to the fullest. He pointed out that the course included the graduation of members of the Amiri Guard Diploma No. 3.

He stressed that the foundation course for new recruits is the basic building block upon which the military authorities are based, as it instills the rules of military discipline and punctuality in its members. He pointed out that the new recruits were trained in basic combat skills, shooting, and infantry movements, with an emphasis on endurance and physical fitness.

The graduates showcased some movement formations on the field, in addition to movements with weapons. Then the general report of the course, which was held for 16 weeks, was reviewed.

At the end of the presentation, the Commander of the Amiri Guard honored the graduates wishing them all the success.

