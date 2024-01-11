AFC Asian Cup Qatar 2023: Arab National Team Players' Market Values Worth 143.5 Million Euros

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The market value of Arab players participating in the 18th edition of the AFC Asian Cup Qatar 2023 reached a total of 143.5 million euros, according to the latest players' market values update in the current season. This information was released by the committees responsible for transfers and the partners of the International Football Federation (FIFA) in player marketing and performance evaluation before the tournament kicks off on Friday at Lusail Stadium.

With significant Arab participation in the current edition, featuring 10 teams in the finals: Qatar, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Bahrain, Oman, Palestine, Jordan, Iraq, Syria, and Lebanon, the market value of Arab players appears notable compared to distinguished Arab players with their national teams in the current season. This is based on the marketing criteria for each player in their club, the league they play in, the amount of their contract extensions, and what is expected in terms of offers in the upcoming stage.

Jordanian national team player Musa Al-Tamari tops the list of Arab players participating in the 18th edition of the AFC Asian Cup in terms of market value in the tournament.

According to the monthly report issued by the marketing committees affiliated with continental federations and FIFA partners, Jordanian footballer Musa Al-Tamari, who plays for France's Montpellier, leads the list of the most marketable footballers with a market value of 6 million euros, equal to striker Fabio Lima of UAE national team and Al-Wasl club. Qatar national team and Al-Sadd SC footballer Akram Afif comes in the third place with a market value of 4.5 million euros, equal to Syrian Omar Khribin, who plays for Al-Wahda in the UAE.

At the level of Arab teams in the tournament, the UAE national team tops the list of participating teams with a market value of 31.55 million euros, followed by the Saudi national team with a market value of 23.30 million euros. The Syrian team ranks third with a value of 16.53 million euros, and the Qatari team fourth with 15.90 million euros.

The market value of the UAE national team is 31.55 million euros, with striker Fabio De Lima leading the list with a value of 6 million euros. Four players share the second place with a value of 2.5 million euros each, namely Al Jazira striker Ali Mabkhout, Shabab Al-Ahli left-winger Yahya Al-Ghassani, Al Jazira midfielder Abdullah Ramadan, and Al Ain midfielder Yahya Nader.

The Saudi national team holds the second position with a market value of 23.30 million euros. Al Ahli Jeddah striker Feras Albrikan tops the list with a market value of 4 million euros, followed by Al-Hilal's defender Saud Abdulhamid with 2.8 million euros and Al-Nassr's left-winger Abdulrahman Ghareeb in third place with 2.3 million euros.

The Syrian national team is in third place with a market value of 16.53 million euros. Striker of UAE's Al-Wahda Omar Khribin leads the list with a value of 4.5 million euros, followed by Malaysia's Johor Darul Ta'zim player Jalil Elias with market value of 3 million euros, and Aiham Ousou of Hacken in Sweden with 2 million euros.

The Qatari national team ranks fourth with a market value of 15.90 million euros. The top three players in the Qatari list are Akram Afif with 4.5 million euros, Almoez Ali with 2.5 million euros, and Hassan Al Haydos with 650,000 euros.

Despite the marketing value of the Jordanian national team not being the highest among Arab teams, ranking fifth with 13.13 million euros, it includes the player with the highest market value among all Arab players, who is right-winger for the French club Montpellier Musa Al-Tamari, with a market value of 6 million euros, representing almost half of the Jordanian national team's total value, while the Qatari Al Ahli striker Yazan Al-Naimat comes in second place on the Jordanian list with a value of 600,000 euros, and the right-back of the Jordanian club Al-Faisaly Ihsan Haddad came in third place, with a value of 400,000 euros.

The Iraqi national team came in sixth place with a value of 11.63 million euros, and its list is headed by Danilo Al-Saed, the left winger of the Norwegian club Sandefjord, with a value of 1.5 million euros, followed by Zidane Iqbal, the midfielder for the Dutch club Utrecht, with a value of one million euros, which is the same value as the player Muntadhar Majid, the right winger of the Swedish team Hammarby

Although the market value of the teams participating in the AFC Asian Cup 2023 is not a classification of them before the start of the 18th edition, it gives an indication of the capabilities of the players in each team and the extent of their ability to complete the journey in the tournament, and these indicators are often true, even if they sometimes have no effect on the field.

The Bahraini national team came in seventh place with 9.68 million euros. The Bahraini list is led by the player Ali Madan, the right winger of the UAE Ajman team, loaned from Bahraini Al-Riffa SC, and his marketing value is 2 million euros, and Kamil Al Aswad, the right winger of the Bahraini Riffa Club comes in second place with a value of 600,000 euros, while Jassim Al-Shaikh, the attacking Midfielder of the Bahraini Al-Riffa SC came in third place with a value of 500,000 euros.

The market value of the Omani national team is 7.50 million euros, ranked eighth among the Arab teams, and the list is led by Salaah Al-Yahyaei, the Attacking Midfielder of the Omani Al-Nahda Club with a value of 500,000 euros, and Arshad Al-Alawi, midfielder of the Omani Al-Seeb club, comes in second place on the list with a value of 450,000 euros, and with the same value, the player Jameel Al-Yahmadi, the right winger of the Qatari team Al-Kharaitiyat comes in third place.

The Lebanese national team ranked ninth among the Arab teams with a value of 7.43 million euros, and its list is led by left winger Daniel Lahoud, a player for the Mexican club Atlante FC, whose market value is one million euros, and then midfielder Basil Jaradi, striker of the Thai club True Bangkok United with 450,000 euros, and goalkeeper of the Lebanese Al-Ahed club Mostafa Matar came in third place, worth of 400,000 euros.

The Palestinian team came in tenth place with a market value of 6.50 million euros, and at the top of the list is Oday Dabbagh, and the striker of the Belgian club Charleroi comes after him with a value of 1.5 million euros, then the defensive midfielder Ataa Jaber, player of the Azerbaijani Neftchi Baku club, worth 500,000 euros, then Yaser Hamed defender of the Indian NorthEast club, worth 400,000 euros

The market value changes from time to time for players depending on age and the extent of development and decline in the level of performance with clubs and teams, while the marketing value of players increases to a greater extent in major tournaments with their teams.

