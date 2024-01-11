Empowering The Deaf And Hard-Of-Hearing Community: Anthony Imafidon's Motivated Express Revolutionizes Fashion With MLK's Vision Of Equality

(MENAFN- 3BL) January 11, 2024 /3BL/ - Anthony Imafidon, the visionary force behind Motivated Express, is reshaping the fashion landscape by empowering the deaf and hard-of-hearing communities to embrace their dreams. In the spirit of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s legacy of equality and empowerment, Anthony's brand is dedicated to instilling motivation and self-expression among individuals facing hearing impairment challenges.

Anthony's personal journey, shaped by the challenges of hearing loss, forms the cornerstone of Motivated Express's philosophy. His commitment to empowering others to chase their aspirations, irrespective of disabilities, resonates deeply with the ethos of Dr. King's vision.

"Growing up with hearing loss was a difficult journey for me. Facing challenges, different barriers, having self-doubt, disappointments, and setbacks going into the hearing world. I knew that I would use that as motivation to better myself by becoming stronger and wiser," said Anthony.

Driven by his mission to empower others, Anthony sought guidance from Sky's the Limit mentors from Accenture, Tuesday Hagiwara, Marketer & Content Strategist and Bill Rydz, Digital Solution Architecture Senior Principal. Their mentorship in marketing and digital strategies equipped Anthony with crucial skills to secure funding and develop unique, marketable products.

"Every week, Tuesday and I would do a video call to figure out ways to optimize my social media content strategy to bring my target audience to my social platforms," said Anthony.

Read more about his story here .

Sky's the Limit offers opportunities for founders like Anthony, those who are traditionally marginalized – typically those who identify as LGBTQIA+, BIPOC, women, veterans, disabled people, and people from low-income backgrounds – to connect with mentors to continue to work towards realizing Dr. King's vision for a better future for all. To date, Sky's the Limit has facilitated over $500,000 in startup grants and supported tens of thousands of diverse entrepreneurs.

For more information about partnerships and how to get involved, please visit skysthelimit/partnerships .

###

About SkysTheLimit: SkysTheLimit is a digital platform that connects young, historically excluded entrepreneurs with one-on-one support from experienced business advisors and mentors, entrepreneurship training, and community-voted startup grants. SkysTheLimit is a 501(c)3 nonprofit.