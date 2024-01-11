The Northern Trust Sustainability Network

(MENAFN- 3BL) Originally published in Northern Trust's 2022 Sustainability Report

The Sustainability Network

The Sustainability Network, Northern Trust's global employee environmental engagement program, aims to increase awareness of sustainability issues, promoting best practices and unifying environmentally focused business operations. This program conducts celebrations around Earth Hour and Earth Day, and facilitates volunteering in local communities. In 2022 the network participated in activities such as taking a carbon pledge to reduce their emission over the next 12 months, and hosted webinars to educate the enterprise on our journey to net zero.

With the use of our Yammer page and our monthly article series, Spotlight on Sustainability, in 2022 we covered a wide variety of topics from the impacts of business travel on our corporate emissions and alternatives that help reduce our emissions to how to use water more efficiently in the office and home.

Local Communities

Northern Trust functions as a global citizen whose commitment to building a healthy, sustainable environment involves deep regard for our surrounding communities. We understand our footprint affects the larger ecological system and the lives of community members, and we believe in the power of communitybased actions to effect positive change for the good of our planet.

