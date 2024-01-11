Russian Missile Attacks Driving Destruction, Death, And Injury In Ukraine

(MENAFN- 3BL) January 11, 2024 /3BL/ - Four civilians died and 30 were injured Jan. 8 after Russia's fatal missile attack on Ukraine. The latest barrage, which struck several regions across the country, marks a grim new chapter in a 22-month long war. Daily airstrikes are hitting civilian areas , including housing and shopping malls.

A previous massive attack was less than two weeks earlier on Dec. 29, when Russia launched more than 120 missiles , killing 30 civilians, injuring 130, and leaving many more beneath rubble. Many families were completely cut off from water, heating, and electricity.

Since the start of the conflict in February 2022, 3.6 million Ukrainians have been displaced inside the country and 6.3 million people globally. Casualties continue to rise, with estimates surpassing 10,000 . In the coming year, 14.6 million Ukrainians will be in desperate need of humanitarian aid, and worldwide the war may lead to market instability, higher food prices, and an escalation of global hunger.

The recent attacks are a direct violation of international humanitarian law, which prohibits any attacks that destroy critical resources and threaten civilian survival. The impacted communities, which had been already struggling with widespread poverty, are now seeing large-scale destruction of critical infrastructure, such water, electricity and gas systems, as well as schools and health facilities.

As Ukrainians struggle in winter weather and subzero temperatures, civilians urgently need heat, electricity, and water to survive. Vulnerable families across the country bear the brunt of the conflict. In the first year of the war, more than 40% of the country saw their energy networks impacted. As the conflict continues, and more infrastructure is destroyed, millions more may be forced to flee or require urgent need in 2024.

When the conflict began, Action Against Hunger launched our emergency response immediately. Coordinated from Kyiv, our teams support displaced people and host communities in hard-hit areas around Chernivtsi in the West and Dnipro, Kharkiv, Zaporizhzhia, Donetsk, and Sumy in the East. In the coming year, Action Against Hunger plans to extend our emergency work to the South, focusing on Odessa and Mykolaiv, where we will distribute food and basic supplies.

Every day that conflict rages on puts more civilian lives at risk. Continued and indiscriminate attacks also deteriorate living conditions and make distribution of basic supplies challenging, particularly in areas close to the front lines.

About Action Against Hunger

Action Against Hunger leads the global movement to end hunger. We innovate solutions, advocate for change, and reach 28 million people every year with proven hunger prevention and treatment programs. As a nonprofit that works across 55 countries, our 8,900 dedicated staff members partner with communities to address the root causes of hunger, including climate change, conflict, inequity, and emergencies. We strive to create a world free from hunger, for everyone, for good.

In Ukraine, Action Against Hunger teams are setting up mental health services, providing people with cash and necessities, and supporting mobile health clinics.

Photos by Arthur De Poortere