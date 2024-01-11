Working Solutions Commands #1 Spot In Flexjobs Top 100

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) DALLAS, Jan. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A leader in exceptional customer experiences (CX), Working Solutions placed first on

the FlexJobs Top 100 Companies to Watch for Remote Jobs in 2024 .

The premier spot plays to the contact center outsourcer's staying power among top businesses that propel virtual positions and open opportunities for professionals far and wide.

Announcing this year's list, FlexJobs reported: "Despite the cooling job market, shifting workforce views, layoffs, and return-to-office mandates, remote employment remains a favored option among professionals for their ideal work arrangement."

The virtual-jobs expert cited the enduring appeal of remote work, offering individuals the flexibility to integrate preferred livelihoods and personal lifestyles.

Been Virtual from the Start

Working Solutions chief executive

Kim Houlne said: "The pandemic piqued demand for remote workers. For us, though, it's nothing new. Done it now for almost 30 years. We thrive virtually."

And while the marketplace continues to be plagued by shortages of qualified workers, she added: "Not us-having a network of more than 150,000 agents in place. Refreshing it every day. We got the formula down. We give the best to get the best."

The Working Solutions culture is rooted in a versatile workforce model. The flexibility attracts proven service and sales professionals, who are all independent businesspeople.

Sustaining Service Excellence

"Our attrition rate is significantly

below the industry average for contact centers," said Houlne, founder of the woman-owned company. "We invest in agents-from recruiting to education to operations. That commitment promotes workforce stability and sustained service excellence to better care for clients and their customers."

In 2023, Working Solutions placed #2 in the FlexJobs Top 100. With this year, the company now earned a coveted spot 10 times in a row, beginning in 2015. Its success stems from responsive service and sales, backed by measurable CX solutions.

For its 2024 list, FlexJobs analyzed more than 60,000 companies and their virtual job postings from January 1 to December 31 last year. A remote job is a professional position enabling a person to work from home.

About Working Solutions

Working Solutions blends artificial intelligence (AI) with intelligent agents (IA) for prompt, practical customer service and sales. Its virtual workforce delivers business process outsourcing (BPO) services across diverse industries, such as consumer services and retail, healthcare, and travel and hospitality. Learn more at

workingsolutions .

Contact: Springfield Lewis,

[email protected]

SOURCE Working Solutions