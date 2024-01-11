Latest Burford Quarterly Journal Of Legal Finance Addresses Top Dispute Trends To Anticipate In 2024

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) "2024 Trends Issue" features articles on business of law innovation amidst persistent economic uncertainty and high interest rates, how judgment preservation insurance and legal finance work together, why name brand companies are finding value in their patent portfolios, Latin American energy and mining disputes, and a case study on Cessna's use of legal finance to tap into an illiquid asset

NEW YORK, Jan. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Burford Capital, the leading global finance and asset management firm focused on law, today releases its latest Burford Quarterly, a journal of legal finance that explores the top trends at the nexus of law and finance.

Articles in the Burford Quarterly 1 2024 include:

Key trends shaping the business of law in 2024

Burford's Co-COOs predict the most significant innovations and trends at the nexus of law and finance in 2024 .

Answering European GCs' questions about legal finance

A readout of Burford's hosted roundtable with senior in-house lawyers from top companies across Europe, which answers key questions GCs have about legal finance .

How Cessna turned legal paper into cash: A case study

The story of how the global aviation manufacturer used legal finance to bring in the enforcement experts and generate immediate liquidity.

Financed corporate divestitures: The tool allowing patent holders to generate millions

The nuts and bolts of patent divestitures and why name brand companies are financing divestitures.

How legal finance adds value to judgment preservation insurance

Legal finance and JPI

solve different problems but work well together, and the efficacy of JPI can be meaningfully enhanced with legal finance.

As energy and mining arbitration heats up in Latin American, so does legal finance

Although the explosion of arbitration claims across Latin America is not news, legal finance continues to play an expanding role in arbitrating energy and mining-related claims in the region.

In conversation with Scott Winter: Opportunities and challenges for the mining and metals industry in 2024

Scott Winter, CEO of Critical Minerals Group-a leading Australian vanadium mining group-discusses key trends and disputes affecting the mining industry in the year to come.

