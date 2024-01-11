Woodruff Sawyer Appoints Melissa Schellinkhout Pacific Northwest Regional Growth Leader

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) PORTLAND, Ore., Jan. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Woodruff Sawyer, one of the largest independent insurance brokerages in the US, announced today Melissa

Schellinkhout has been appointed the firm's new Regional Growth Leader for the Pacific Northwest (PNW), where she will lead the region's growth and expansion. Previously, Melissa served as Senior VP, Client Relationship Director for Woodruff Sawyer in the National Middle Market Commercial Practice. She was named partner in 2020.

Melissa Schellinkhout, Pacific Northwest Regional Growth Leader

Melissa's leadership and experience will help drive Woodruff Sawyer's PNW expansion. She will spearhead new business strategies, foster market growth through key partnerships and sponsorships, refine sales processes, and empower teams to surpass their goals. Her commitment to both teams and clients mirrors Woodruff Sawyer's "People-First" ethos, embodying a vision that emphasizes people-centric approaches at every step.

Roger Topp, Chief Growth Officer, comments, "Melissa's promotion to Regional Growth Leader underscores our dedication to continual growth and client-focused excellence. Her strategic approach to organization and operations will play a pivotal role in refining our processes and enhancing departmental efficiencies. Melissa's effective communication skills and knack for building connections will be valuable assets to Woodruff Sawyer's PNW team. I'm looking forward to collaborating with her."

Melissa adds, "An abundance of strategic planning has gotten us to where we are today, and our teams are the strongest they have ever been. We are well-positioned in the market, and I am committed to building on our expertise, marketing, data and analytics, ensuring we continue to thrive in this region and as an organization."

About Woodruff Sawyer

As one of the largest independent insurance brokerage and consulting firms in the US, Woodruff Sawyer protects the people and assets of more than 4,000 companies. We provide expert counsel and fierce advocacy to protect clients against their most critical risks in property & casualty, management liability, cyber liability, employee benefits, and personal wealth management. An active partner of Assurex Global and International Benefits Network, we provide expertise and customized solutions where clients need it, with headquarters in San Francisco, offices throughout the US, and global reach on six continents. For more information, call 844.972.6326, or

visit woodruffsawyer .

Contact:

Press@woodruffsawyer. com

SOURCE Woodruff Sawyer