TRANSWESTERN ACQUIRES HOUSTON's RENOWNED HOTEL GRANDUCA

HOUSTON, Jan. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Transwestern Hospitality Group (THG) announces it has acquired Hotel Granduca, a 122-key luxury hospitality property located on three and a half acres at 1080 Uptown Park Boulevard. THG partners Tyler Lavin and Thomas Duncan, supported by Transwestern's investment team, facilitated the transaction and will lead a comprehensive repositioning project at the renowned hotel.

Updates at the 5-star property will include design, guest experience, amenity package, and food and beverage program.

"Hotel Granduca is an irreplaceable five-star property located in an amenity-rich, walkable enclave situated between the River Oaks and Galleria submarkets," Lavin said. "In a world where travelers increasingly expect a memorable, authentic experience, this is a rare opportunity to embrace the individuality of one of the city's most distinct hospitality spaces."

"Tapping into Transwestern's integrated platform and some of the best talent in the hospitality space, our team has the placemaking experience to bring a bold vision to life, creating an unmatched environment for Houston's residents and visitors," Duncan added.

THG is collaborating with Ring on Hook, which specializes in hospitality renovations and venue activations, as well as other placemaking consultants, on a thoughtful repositioning of the asset that will begin mid-year 2024. Design firm Kara Childress Inc, widely known for extensive work in curating bespoke luxury interiors that integrate old-world beauty and modern functionality, has been selected as lead interior designer for the project. Westmont Hospitality Group has been selected to operate the hotel.

Planned updates to the privately held Hotel Granduca include the design, guest experience, amenity package, and food and beverage program at the property. The ground floor will be transformed into a vibrant gathering place and include a destination restaurant. Enlarged and improved event spaces, new workout facilities, and curated programming will cater to discerning clientele looking for a boutique hospitality ambiance that stands apart from what is offered by major hotel groups.

"Our good friend, Giorgio Borlenghi, as Master Developer of Uptown, designed and built this iconic hotel some 17 years ago with his signature quality standards and remarkable eye for detail," said Transwestern Chairman Robert Duncan. "We are privileged to have this opportunity to further elevate the Granduca hospitality experience for our guests. And we are delighted that Giorgio remains a stakeholder who will consult with us to unleash the full potential of this extraordinary property."

About Transwestern Hospitality Group

A full-service hospitality investment, development, and operating company, THG specializes in the full-service luxury boutique hotel sector. Nationally recognized for venue activations and placemaking capabilities, we bring forward-thinking ideas and applications to hospitality which enhance property performance, and harness the power of Transwestern's diverse, integrated platform to execute at the highest level.

About The Transwestern Companies

Five dynamic, integrated companies make up the Transwestern enterprise, giving us the perspective to think broadly, deeply and creatively about commercial real estate. Clients and investors rely on us for expertise that spans institutional and opportunistic investment, development, hospitality, and brokerage and asset services. Our award-winning, collaborative culture empowers team members with resources and independence to work across boundaries in pursuit of innovative solutions, reinforcing a reputation for service excellence that translates to measurable results. Through offices nationwide and alliance partners around the globe, we positively impact the built environment and our communities while fostering a work climate that champions career vitality for all. Learn more at transwestern and @Transwestern.

