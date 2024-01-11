Karnataka Moral Policing Case: 6 Men Enter Into Hotel Room, Thrash Interfaith Couple, Former CM Bommai Reacts

(MENAFN
- Live Mint) "In a shocking case of moral policing that took place in Haveri district of Karnataka a victim of moral policing released a video in which she accused that she was gang-raped by vigilantes victim was pulled out of a room in a hotel after she was found with a person from another religion and was beaten by a group of six men in Hangal town on 8 January according to media reports to the accused, the woman said she was taken to an isolated place and was assaulted and later raped her.“I want them to be punished,” she demanded in the video in an appeal to the police.\"We weren't told about rape earlier. We came to know about this only through media report about the video by the woman. We have booked a case under the appropriate section, investigation is ongoing. As of now we have arrested two in the incident,\" said Haveri SP as quoted by news agency ANI BJP leader CT Ravi said, \"This moral policing was an inhuman act. Immediate action should be taken. There should be no vote bank politics on this. Such an incident cannot be tolerated.\"On Haveri incident, Karnataka BJP leader R Ashoka said, \"I condemn the Haveri incident as rape has happened. It is a sad thing. This is regularly repeated in Karnataka. There is no law and order in the state. There is no fear in people. The CM is only thinking of politics, and Lok Sabha elections, not the public.\"Meanwhile, former Chief Minister and senior BJP leader Basavaraj S Bommai took to X and wrote,\"The assault on a couple in a lodge in Hangal of Haveri district by some miscreants in the name of moral policing is highly condemnable. The police must arrest all those who were involved in the moral policing and punish for their act manhandling the girl, she had been taken to the secluded place and reportedly sexually assaulted her. This incident of the moral policing by the miscreants has given the feeling whether the state government existed or not?Why Chief Minister Siddaramaiah who talks a lot about moral policing, is silent on this particular incident. Is it because the miscreants belonged to the Minority community? Mr @siddaramaiah , clarify your stand on this incident.* With Agency Inputs
MENAFN11012024007365015876ID1107710577
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.