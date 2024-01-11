Earthquake Today: Tremors Felt In Delhi-NCR After A 6.1 Magnitude Quake Jolts Afghanistan

(MENAFN
Earthquake today: Fresh tremors of earthquake were felt in Delhi on Thursday. Quake shocks were felt from an earthquake that struck with 6.1 magnitude on the Richter scale hits Afghanistan tremors were felt after a 6.1 magnitude earthquake struck Afghanistan on Thursday. The quake's epicenter was located 241 kilometers northeast of Kabul."Earthquake of Magnitude: 6.1, Occurred on 11-01-2024, 14:50:24 IST, Lat: 36.48 & Long: 70.45, Depth: 220 Km, Location: Afghanistan," National Center for Seismology tweeted tremors were also felt in Lahore, Islamabad, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa cities in Pakistan. According to the US Geological Survey, the quake of magnitude 6.4 Ritcher stuck at a depth of 206.6 km 44 km SSW of Jurm in Afghanistan at 2:50 pm today, January 11.
Till now, there have been no reports of loss of life or property. The 6.0 magnitude earthquake struck at 2:20 pm (local time) in the Hindu Kush region at a depth of 213 kms, according to the Pakistan Meteorological Department cities that rocked after the jolts include Punjab's Sargodha, Khushab and its surroundings, Mandi Bahauddin, Bhakkar, and Nowshera. Tremors were also felt in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir's Muzaffarabad, reported PTI citing Geo News to high intensity of the earthquake, there are high chances of aftershocks in the region, Geo News quoted chief meteorologist at PMD, Sardar Sarfaraz.“The same had also happened in Japan, which was struck by a powerful earthquake on January 1,” he said is located in a seismic region that experienceds frequent quakes and tremors of varying intensity. The country was hit by its deadliest earthquake in October 2005, which killed
more than 74,000 people, and wreaked havoc on a massive scale.
