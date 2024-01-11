Former J&K Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti's Car Meets With Accident She Escapes Unhurt

(MENAFN
- Live Mint) "Former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir Mehbooba Mufti's car met with an accident en route to Anantnag on Thursday. However, the PDP president and her security officers escaped unhurt without any serious injuries, informed PDP Media Cell per the police, the vehicle collided with a civilian car at Sangam, a police official said, who was on her way to Khanabal to meet the victims of a fire incident, did not suffer any injuries. However, a police officer in her personal security sustained minor injuries, the official said.
Later, her daughter Iltija Mufti posted on X, Ms Mufti's car met with a terrible accident enroute Anantnag today. Thanks to the grace of god she & her security officers escaped unhurt without any serious injuries PDP president went ahead with her scheduled visit. She was later seen in Anantnag, where she spoke about the fire incident adding, \"The J&K govt should provide assistance to the affected people. Forest dept should give no-objection certificate to them to rebuild their houses.\"
(More details awaited)
