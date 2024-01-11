US Elections: 'Already Decided On 2024 Running Mate' - Donald Trump Says Ready To Mend Ties With Rivals

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Former US president Donald Trump on Wednesday said he has already decided who he wants to be his running mate in the 2024 presidential election was replying to a query during a Town Hall event on Fox News in Iowa. The former US president was asked to reveal the name of a potential running mate on his ticket if he wins the Republican nomination for president Read | Infosys Q3 results: 6 key highlights from IT major's earnings

"Well, I can't tell you that really," Trump told the gathering in Des Moines, adding that"I mean, I know who it's going to be."Is Trump ready to mend ties with any of his rivals in the race?In a follow-up question, when the Fox News host Martha MacCallum asked the former US president whether he would be open to mending ties with any of his rivals in the race, to which Trump responded: "Oh sure, I will."Trump jokingly added he has started liking former New Jersey Republican Governor Chris Christie, a critic of the former US president and his policies. After withdrawing from the presidential nomination race, Christie was seen on a hot mic predicting that former South Carolina governor Nikki Haley was "going to get smoked" in the White House race Regarding Chris Christie serving as vice president, Trump remarked, "I don't see it," adding that it "would be an upsetting" move. It is important to note that Christie has dropped out of the Republican candidacy race but vowed to never let Trump become US president again."My goal has never been to be just a voice against the hate and division and the selfishness of what our party has become under Donald Trump," Christie told supporters in New Hampshire."I am going to make sure that in no way do I enable Donald Trump to ever be president of the United States again. And that's more important than my own personal ambition."Throughout his campaign, Trump has declined to address the subject of his running mate. There are speculations that the former president may pick South Dakota governor Kristi Noem as his running mate, following an interview with NBC, in which he said that he "likes the concept" of a female vice president.

The former president had the support of 49% of Republicans in a nationwide poll conducted by Reuters and market research company, Ipsos, on Wednesday, far ahead of Haley in second place at 12 per cent and DeSantis at 11 per cent

hints at joining Trump campAccording to a media report, biotech entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy last year hinted that he may run on a joint ticket with Trump as his running mate if he does not win the Republican nomination "See, this isn't about me. If this were about me, sure. That's a fine position for someone to have at my age," Ramaswamy reacted to Britain's GB News when asked if he would be"happy to be (Trump's) VP"."This is about reviving our country and I can only reunite this country if I'm doing it from the White House as the leader and the face of our movement."



