Why Atal Setu Is An Engineering Marvel 5 Things To Know About India's Longest Sea Bridge

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Sewri-Nhava Sheva Atal Setu in Maharashtra on December 12. Built at a cost of about ₹17,840 crore, Atal Setu is the longest bridge and also the longest sea bridge in the country things to know about Atal Setu:The prime minister's vision is to improve the 'ease of mobility' of citizens by strengthening urban transport infrastructure and connectivity. In line with this vision, Mumbai Transharbour Link (MTHL), now named 'Atal Bihari Vajpayee Sewri-Nhava Sheva Atal Setu' has been built.

The foundation stone of the bridge was laid by the prime minister in December 2016 Setu has been constructed at a total cost of more than ₹17,840 crore. It is a 21 long six-lane bridge having 16.5 km length over the sea and about 5.5 km on the land.

It is the longest bridge and also the longest sea bridge in India. It will provide faster connectivity to Mumbai International Airport and Navi Mumbai International Airport will also reduce the travel time from Mumbai to Pune, Goa and South India. It will also improve connectivity between Mumbai Port and Jawaharlal Nehru Port Maharashtra government has cleared a proposal to charge ₹250 as a one-way toll for cars on the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Sewri-Nhava Sheva Atal Setu half the amount, as per existing rules of toll collection is being charged, an official said on the decision taken by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's cabinet.A passenger car will be charged ₹250 as a one-way toll, while charges for return journeys as well as for daily and frequent travellers will be different, the official said bridge was built at a cost of more than ₹17,840 crore, of which ₹15,000 crore is by way of loans cabinet proposal mentioned that the distance between Panvel in Raigad district to Sewri in south-central Mumbai will be reduced by 15 kilometres, while travel time will come down from around two hours to 15 to 20 minutes saving in fuel cost would be around ₹500 per journey, the official said Navi Mumbai, the prime minister will also unveil development projects worth more than ₹12,700 crore Modi will lay the foundation stone of the underground road tunnel connecting Eastern Freeway's Orange Gate to Marine Drive. The 9.2-km tunnel will be built at a cost of more than ₹8,700 crore and will be a significant infrastructure development in Mumbai that will reduce travel time between Orange Gate and Marine Drive prime minister will dedicate phase 1 of the Surya regional bulk drinking water project to the nation. The project, developed at a cost of more than ₹1,975 crore will provide drinking water supply to the Palghar and Thane districts of Maharashtra, benefiting about 14 lakh people the programme, the prime minister will dedicate railway projects worth ₹2,000 crore to the nation. These include the dedication of 'Phase 2 of Uran-Kharkopar railway line' which will enhance connectivity to Navi Mumbai as suburban services running between Nerul/Belapur to Kharkopar will now be extended to Uran. PM Modi will also flag off the inaugural run of the EMU train from Uran railway station to Kharkopar.*With Agency Inputs

