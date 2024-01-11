James Van Der Beek Narrates Surprise #1 Bestseller One Night In A Thousand Years

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The actor known for his iconic role as Dawson in the hit TV series Dawson's Creek narrates a poignant young adult story.

DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, January 11, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- James Van Der Beek narrates an unforgettable coming-of-age audiobook set during a transformational time-high school senior year. Packed with laughter, wonder, beauty, and heartbreak, this poignant audiobook based on a true story is a must-listen for fans of the classic movie Dead Poets Society.The audiobook climbed to the #1 spot on Amazon for teen coming-of-age audiobooks on its first day of release.Van Der Beek, best known for his role as Dawson on the hit TV series Dawson's Creek, signed onto the project as executive producer and narrator after resonating with the book."I love doing audiobooks, but hadn't done one in a while. This one caught me. I hope it moves listeners as much as it moved me to record it."- James Van Der Beek, Executive Producer and NarratorCraig Cunningham is the story's author, while Kent Studio produced the audiobook."I hope this story encourages readers to make the most of this gift called life. Having James Van Der Beek on board to narrate brings it to a whole new level, and I can't wait to share it with the world. "-Craig Cunningham, Author"I'm grateful James took a chance on a relatively unknown author and new indie studio. This story has inspired me to live with beauty, courage, and wonder and I hope it does the same for all who listen to it."-Kent Rabalais , ProducerCraig Cunningham is an author and frequent contributor to Chip and Joanna Gaines' Magnolia Journal.Kent Rabalais is the founder and CEO of Kent Studio, a creative storytelling and strategic planning firm for individuals and companies who value wonder, development, and courage.Book Description:Senior year was supposed to be the time of Colt's life, but when he meets Lucas Oliver, a college-aged vagabond with a mysterious past, Colt's life takes an unexpected turn.Lucas mentors Colt and a group of eleven other senior guys, guiding them through a series of rites of passage over the course of the year. They are challenged by the power of sacred questions, courageous acts, and vulnerable authenticity, but the question remains: can Lucas be trusted with his unorthodox ideas about God, life, and death? Along the way, Colt's feelings for Noa-a "band dork" he has known for years, deepen as he falls for her bright green eyes and charming honesty.As Colt and the group of young men explore the wonders, romance, and adventures of their senior year, they are confronted with an event that challenges everything they hold true.Contact Kent Rabalais for interview requests and an audiobook review link for media members.

One Night In A Thousand Years Audiobook Trailer