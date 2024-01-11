SCAN Group Names Matt Kazan Vice President Of Policy And Government Affairs

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

LONG BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, January 11, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- SCAN Group , a diversified not-for-profit healthcare company that operates SCAN Health Plan , one of the nation's largest not-for-profit Medicare Advantage health plans, announced the appointment of Matt Kazan as its new Vice President of Policy and Government Affairs.“Matt Kazan brings a wealth of experience in healthcare policy and an expertise in Medicare to his role,” said Dr. Sachin H. Jain, CEO of SCAN Group and SCAN Health Plan.“As SCAN continues on its path of growth, differentiation and diversification, we are excited to have Matt on board to lead our government affairs activities.”Prior to joining SCAN, Kazan served as Managing Director at Avalere, where he advised clients on policy matters associated with Medicare Advantage, Medicare Part D, and the implementation of the Inflation Reduction Act.He also served on the staff of the United States Senate Committee on Finance for more than a decade under Senators Max Baucus and Ron Wyden. As Senior Health Policy Adviser, Matt served as the committee's lead adviser on major Medicare issues, including Medicare Advantage, Medicare Part D, drug reimbursement across Medicare, chronic disease, dual-eligible beneficiaries, post-acute care and Medicare and Medicaid program integrity.“SCAN is a remarkable, mission-driven healthcare company,” said Kazan.“I am ecstatic to join an amazing team and help the organization navigate an incredibly complex regulatory environment and ensure federal and state policymakers are aware of the pioneering work SCAN is doing to improve healthcare for older adults and vulnerable populations.”About SCAN GroupSCAN Group, a mission-driven not-for-profit organization, is dedicated to tackling some of the biggest issues in healthcare for older adults, including chronic illness, access to care, homelessness, inequities and loneliness. SCAN Group's Medicare Advantage health plan, SCAN Health Plan, is one of the nation's foremost not-for-profit Medicare Advantage plans and serves more than 287,000 members in California, Arizona, Nevada, Texas and New Mexico. Independence at Home, a SCAN Health Plan community service, provides vitally needed services and support to seniors and their caregivers. Since 2020, SCAN has launched three mission-aligned medical groups, including Healthcare in Action, Welcome Health, and myPlace Health (a joint venture with Commonwealth Care Alliance), each of which focuses on meeting the needs of older adults. Additionally, in 2022 SCAN acquired The Residentialist Group, now known as Homebase Medical, to support chronic disease management and palliative care for older adults in the home. SCAN's care delivery affiliates collectively serve more than 30,000 members. To learn more, visit or follow SCAN on Twitter @scanhealthplan.

Seffrah Orlando

SCAN Group

+1 562-508-6781

...