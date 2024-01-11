Waiting for Guntur Karam? Watch these 7 movies of Mahesh Babu

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Mahesh Babu starrer Guntur Karam releases tomorrow. Watch these 7 movies of the Telegu super star
Directed by Anil Ravipudi, this action-comedy film features Mahesh Babu as an army major on a mission
Directed by Vamshi Paidipally, this film explores the journey of a successful businessman and his transformation into a socially responsible individual
Directed by Puri Jagannadh, this action film was a massive success and established Mahesh Babu as a leading actor in Telugu cinema
Directed by Srinu Vaitla, this action-comedy film was a critical and commercial success. Mahesh Babu's performance was widely appreciated
Directed by Srikanth Addala, this family drama featured Mahesh Babu alongside Venkatesh, marking a rare instance of two top heroes sharing screen space
Directed by Koratala Siva, this film revolves around the theme of rural development and social responsibility. Mahesh Babu's performance received acclaim
Another collaboration with director Koratala Siva, this political drama showcases Mahesh Babu as a young and dynamic Chief Minister
