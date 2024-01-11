Allu Arjun Wishes 'Pushpa' Director Sukumar On His Birthday, Calls Him 'Genius'

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The world witnessed the greatest phenomenon created by the maverick director Sukumar with the film 'Pushpa The Rise'. The director did indeed create a masterpiece with the film, which went on to become a worldwide sensation upon its premiere. Everything about it, from the songs to the characters to the dialogue, made a lasting impression. Today, the director turns a year older, and 'Pushpa' star Allu Arjun has the sweetest wish for the director.



Allu Arjun's wish

He took to Twitter to share a picture with the director and wrote, "Happy Birthday to My Genius Sukku Darling"

'Pushpa 2: The Rule'

'Pushpa 2: The Rule' has been greatly anticipated by the populace. The release of its first poster on the eve of

Allu Arjun's birthday showcased the new incarnation of Pushparaj, which spread like wildfire across the country. This has certainly enhanced the level of anticipation for the release of 'Pushpa 2: The Rule'.



Sukumar will be directing 'Pushpa 2: The Rule', which stars Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil. Muttamsetty Media and Mythri Movie Makers collaborated on the production and the film

will released on August 15, 2024.