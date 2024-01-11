PDP Chief Mehbooba Mufti's Car Meets With Accident In Jammu And Kashmir's Anantnag, Escapes Unhurt

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister and PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti on Thursday (January 11) managed to escape from a car accident while she was travelling in met with an accident this afternoon. The incident took place at Sangam in J&K's Anantnag district.

In a picture that is now viral on social media, the bonnet of the car, a black Scorpio, was a mangled heap of metal after it collided with a civilian car at Sangam.

It is reportedly said that Mufti was on her way to Khanabal to meet the victims of a fire incident, did not suffer any injuries. However, a police officer in her personal security sustained minor injuries.

Taking to X, her daughter Iltija said, "Ms Mufti's car met with a terrible accident enroute Anantnag today . Thanks to the grace of god she & her security officers escaped unhurt without any serious injuries."

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah conveyed his apprehension, expressing relief that Mufti managed to avoid injury in what had the potential to become a severe incident. Abdullah emphasized the importance of a thorough government investigation into the circumstances surrounding the accident. In a post on X, he urged prompt attention to any security lapses that may have played a role in the incident, calling for immediate corrective measures.

