Killer Soup-7 crime thrillers to watch on Netflix

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Killer Soup is a black comedy crime thriller streaming television series by Netflix. The series will premiere on 11 January. Before watching Killer Soup, watch here 7 thrillers on Netflix.

Before watching Killer Soup, watch here 7 thrillers on Netflix.

It is a dark and intense American crime thriller series that revolves around a financial planner who relocates his family to the Ozarks to launder money for a Mexican drug cartel.

This series is based on the real-life investigation of the Delhi gang rape case. It follows the police as they strive to bring the perpetrators to justice.

An American crime thriller series that delves into criminal psychology and the development of modern serial-killer profiling at the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI).

A gripping series that chronicles the rise and fall of notorious drug cartels in Colombia, primarily focusing on the life of drug lord Pablo Escobar.

It is a high-intensity American crime drama series that follows the transformation of a high school chemistry teacher, Walter White, into a ruthless drug lord.

While not a typical crime thriller, "Sherlock" is a modern adaptation of Arthur Conan Doyle's classic detective stories.



This series is based on the real-life investigation of the Delhi gang rape case. It follows the police as they strive to bring the perpetrators to justice.