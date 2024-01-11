Shiva Temple In England Vandalized As Man Attacks Deity Idols, Recites Quran After Getting Caught

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) A Shiva Temple in England's Wembley witnessed disturbing scenes as a man in a hoodie barged into the holy site and unleashed chaos. The unidentified individual on his first visit came with a hoodie, and book and entered the Shiva Temple without removing his shoes. The staff quickly averted the individual from entering the inner sanctum.



However, the miscreant came back to the temple premises again after some time. He entered the temple away from the main entrance place where a few idols of deities were kept for Darshanam. The man barged into the temple area and snatched the Lakshmi idol. Staff members of the temple took back the idol before it was damaged.

The miscreant didn't stop there but ran towards other idols. He destroyed a Navagraha idol and broke the brass diyas. A few male devotees held him forcefully until the police arrived. The miscreant in captivity was reciting the Quran. Upon the arrival of the police, the black male intruder assaulted an officer and tried to get away. The Wembley Metropolitan Police registered a case against the miscreant under the charges of assaulting an officer but not on destroying the temple premises and disrespecting the culture.

The Metropolitan Police in a statement said,“Shortly after 1.30 pm on January 6, police were called to a man who had entered a Hindu temple in Wembley. It was reported that the 22-year-old man was causing a significant disturbance inside the temple. Officers attended and the man was detained. He was taken to hospital as a precaution due to his elevated heart rate and subsequently arrested on suspicion of assaulting an emergency worker and taken into police custody.”