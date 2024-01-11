SAG Awards 2024 Nominations: Oppenheimer, Barbie, Succession, Receive Top Nods

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) On January 11 (IST), the Screen Guild Actors Awards 2024 nominations were released. While Barbie and Oppenheimer dominate the film nominees, 'Succession' leads the television categories with five.

The 30th Screen Actors Guild Awards nominations in the movie categories are headed by 'Barbenheimer', which is the portmanteau term for two other film office blockbusters of 2023 - 'Barbie' and 'Oppenheimer'. These films have received four nominations, including nods for their ensemble casts. They'll be up against 'Killers of the Flower Moon,' 'American Fiction,' and 'The Colour Purple' for the top award.

Also Read:

Shah Rukh Khan takes selfie with Uttarkashi heros, 'Jawan' actor's heartwarming gesture goes viral

On the television front, 'Succession' received the most nominations for its last season, with five. 'Beef,' starring Steven Yeun and Ali Wong, has received three nominations. It was closely followed by 'Ted Lasso,' 'The Bear,' and 'The Last of Us,' all of which received four nominations.

About award:



The awards, which will recognise performances in films and television series released during the union's turbulent year, come after a 118-day strike by members due to failed contract negotiations. In November, a new deal was negotiated, resulting in compensation increases and enhanced residuals for performers whose work is streamed.

Also Read:

Who is Munawar Faruqui? Know about Bigg Boss 17 contestant

It also had safeguards against the use of artificial intelligence. The awards will be presented on February 24 in Los Angeles and will be televised live on a streaming service. The nominees include a wide spectrum of significant performances in cinema and television.