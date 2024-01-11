Team India's Hilarious Take On 'Chilling' In Mohali Ahead Of Clash Against Afghanistan Goes Viral (WATCH)

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) provided a glimpse into the training session of the Rohit Sharma-led Indian cricket team enduring the "chilling" weather in Mohali ahead of their first T20I against Afghanistan. In the shared video, players including Axar Patel, Rinku Singh, Shubman Gill, and Arshdeep Singh battled the cold during their practice, with even the head coach, Rahul Dravid, feeling the impact of the low temperatures.

Amidst the shivers, Gill humorously remarks, "Not that cold, huh?" before admitting, "Actually, it's very cold. I think it would be around 7 degrees." He shares a tip, "I just keep my hands in my pocket, but I would not advise that unless you have hand warmers in your pocket."

Rinku Singh expresses the intensity of the cold, saying, "Bhai sahab bahut thand hai," and reflects on the contrasting weather he experienced during a domestic game in Kerala. Axar adds, "Gujarat mein jab sardi apne peak pe hoti hai, tab bhi itna thand nahi hota," highlighting the unusual cold in Mohali compared to peak winter in Gujarat.

With the T20I World Cup looming in June, head coach Dravid acknowledges the limited opportunities for the team to play together and emphasises the need for mental flexibility. The upcoming three-match series against Afghanistan serves as the Indian team's final T20I assignment before the global showpiece, and Dravid hints at relying on IPL 2024 performances for team selection.

Also Read:

Cricket fraternity pour in wishes for Team India coach Rahul Dravid as 'The Wall' turns 51