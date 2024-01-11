               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Killer Soup To Echo: 7 OTT Releases To Watch This Weekend


1/11/2024 2:00:36 PM

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Latest OTT releases this week: Now is the time of week when we bring you the latest OTT entertainment news. The coming week has a great combination of films and TV episodes to satiate your binge-watching needs. Grab some popcorn and let's explore the interesting lineup.

Lift (January 12)

'Lift,' an action-comedy film directed by F. Gary Gray, revolves around an international heist crew cornered by a federal agent.

Killers of the Flower Moon (January 12) - Streaming on Apple TV+

Directed by Martin Scorsese, 'Killers of the Flower Moon' is an American Western crime drama set in 1920s Oklahoma.
Starring Leonardo DiCaprio, Robert De Niro, and Lily Gladstone.

Killer Soup (January 11) - Streaming on Netflix

"Killer Soup," previously "Soup," is a black comedic criminal thriller. Swati Shetty, played by Konkona Sen Sharma, is a home cook with unmet dreams and limited culinary talents.

Echo (January 11) - Streaming on [Disney +]

The 10th instalment in the Marvel Cinematic Universe television series, "Echo," zooms in on Maya Lopez, a deaf Native American and ex-leader of the Tracksuit Mafia.

Tiger 3 (January 7) - Streaming on Prime Video

Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, and Emraan Hashmi star in Yash Raj Film's Tiger 3, directed by Maneesh Sharma and produced by Aditya Chopra.

Boy Swallows Universe (January 11) - Streaming on Netflix

New limited series Boy Swallows Universe adapts Trent Dalton's semi-autobiographical book. The 1980s Brisbane story follows 12-year-old Eli through a problematic home scenario.

Role Play (January 12) - Streaming on Prime Video

In 'Role Play,' Kaley Cuoco stars as Emma, a suburban New Jersey resident with a seemingly perfect life, including a loving husband, played by David Oyelowo.

