Killer Soup to Echo: 7 OTT releases to watch this weekend

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Latest OTT releases this week: Now is the time of week when we bring you the latest OTT entertainment news. The coming week has a great combination of films and TV episodes to satiate your binge-watching needs. Grab some popcorn and let's explore the interesting lineup.

Latest OTT releases this week: Now is the time of week when we bring you the latest OTT entertainment news.

'Lift,' an action-comedy film directed by F. Gary Gray, revolves around an international heist crew cornered by a federal agent.

Directed by Martin Scorsese, 'Killers of the Flower Moon' is an American Western crime drama set in 1920s Oklahoma.

Starring Leonardo DiCaprio, Robert De Niro, and Lily Gladstone.

"Killer Soup," previously "Soup," is a black comedic criminal thriller. Swati Shetty, played by Konkona Sen Sharma, is a home cook with unmet dreams and limited culinary talents.

The 10th instalment in the Marvel Cinematic Universe television series, "Echo," zooms in on Maya Lopez, a deaf Native American and ex-leader of the Tracksuit Mafia.

Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, and Emraan Hashmi star in Yash Raj Film's Tiger 3, directed by Maneesh Sharma and produced by Aditya Chopra.



New limited series Boy Swallows Universe adapts Trent Dalton's semi-autobiographical book. The 1980s Brisbane story follows 12-year-old Eli through a problematic home scenario.

In 'Role Play,' Kaley Cuoco stars as Emma, a suburban New Jersey resident with a seemingly perfect life, including a loving husband, played by David Oyelowo.