               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Rihanna SEXY Photos: Singer Dons HOT Pink Lingerie For 'Savage X Fenty' Valentine's Day Collection


1/11/2024 2:00:31 PM

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Singer-turned-entrepreneur Rihanna shared some hot and cheeky pictures in pink lingerie for her brand 'Savage X Fenty'. She showed off her Valentine's Day collection on brand's Instagram post.



On Wednesday (Jan 10), Rihanna appeared on Instagram through her intimate line, Savage X Fenty. The 35-year-old music artist-turned-mogul modelled pink lingerie ahead of the Valentine's Day collection she just enjoyed in Aspen.



The mother-of-two showed off her busty
with a low-cut bra, gartered knickers and thigh-high transparent tights.
She was clicked on a purple chair with a pink, velvet curtain set up behind the singer.

Photo Courtesy: Savagexfenty/Instagram

In one of the pictures, Rihanna flaunted her pert derriere while tugging on one of the garters. The billionaire businesswoman from head-to-toe wearing pink, satin high heels.

Photo Courtesy: Savagexfenty/Instagram

RiRi was enticed as she posed seductively while wearing neon pink matte lipstick that matched her innerwear.
The brunette beauty had her blonde-highlighted hair split on one side and smouldering curls around her face.

Photo Courtesy: Savagexfenty/Instagram

She accessorised the ensemble with diamond and ruby jewellery, including a choker and matching rings.



The pictures were spread out across three separate posts and one caption read, '@badgalriri giving us alllllll the love we need this VDay #XXSavageX.'



It was added, 'Love as you are in the See Thru U collection and more, available on-site + in-stores now!'

MENAFN11012024007385015968ID1107710515

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search