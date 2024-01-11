SEXY Photos And Video: Nora Fatehi Shows Off Her Curves In Super-Short Dress-WATCH

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Bollywood actress Nora Fatehi set the internet on fire by wearing a sexy shimmery silver dress at Film City Mumbai. She was seen posing for the paps starting outside the venue.

Nora Fatehi is a well-known Bollywood actress who rose to recognition due to her outstanding acting and dance career.



Nora Fatehi appeared in the blockbuster music video Dilbar in 2018, which has over one billion views on YouTube and has given her more opportunities to demonstrate her talent. (Video )

Nora has appeared in several Bollywood films, including Bharat, Stree, Batla House, Roar, and Satyameva Jayate. She will soon be seen alongside Vidyut Jammwal in the one-of-a-kind action thriller Crakk. She stated earlier this year that she had completed the film's filming in a heartfelt statement.



With her trendy and jaw-dropping avatars, the dance queen, who also acted as a judge on Jhalak Dikhla Jaa 10, frequently leaves everyone shocked. Continuing on that path, Nora Fatehi just set the internet on fire with her latest sighting.

On Thursday, several social media users shared a video of Nora Fatehi from Film City Mumbai. It showed the actress exiting a vanity vehicle wearing a dazzling silver gown.

Nora boldly displayed her curves as she approached the paparazzi. Nora also struck a couple of stances before the finish of the video.



Nora has established a global following and a committed fan base as one of the greatest dancers in Bollywood today, thanks to her stunning performances and acting abilities. Nora has previously judged dance reality programmes and performing at events and movies.

