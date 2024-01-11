AB De Villiers Applauds India's Move Of Bringing Back Rohit Sharma And Virat Kohli For T20is

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Former South African batter and captain AB de Villiers has endorsed the return of experienced Indian batters Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli to the T20I squad for the upcoming series against Afghanistan. De Villiers considers bringing back the duo after over a year as a "smart move" in preparation for the T20 World Cup. He understands the decision to include seasoned players for such crucial tournaments and emphasises the importance of maintaining the passion for cricket throughout one's career.

Additionally, De Villiers shared insights on the Newlands pitch in Cape Town, expressing the need for positive cricket on the challenging surface. Regarding a potential return to the IPL with Royal Challengers Bangalore, De Villiers remains open but emphasises a friendly, knowledge-sharing role rather than a formal coaching position. He also expresses excitement about the ongoing SA20 season two, endorsing Pretoria Capitals as his favorite team in the tournament featuring six participating franchises.

I am not surprised. I am happy for both Rohit and Virat. You want to take your best team to the World Cup. I can understand the criticism regarding the youngsters who will miss out after playing all this while. I was in this position at the backend of my career, it did not work out for me like it did for Virat and Rohit. It is a right and a smart move to get your experienced players, who have been there and done that, to play in the World Cup," De Villiers told the media.

He also said that Virat has found a fine balance in his career and is able to spend time with his family well, and it is something he admires. He also said that it is important for Virat to keep his fire for cricket burning as his career progresses.

"Virat grew up with cricket in his blood. This is what kept him going. At the end of my career, my fire was burnt out and I called it quits. It is important to keep that fire burning. He has found a nice balance in his career, has a family and spends time with them. I could have done this better. He looks happy on the field, looks motivated and I wish him all the luck," said the former batter.

