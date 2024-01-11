'My Advice To My Government Is...': Canada Envoy Amid Diplomatic Row With India

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Despite recent tensions, Canada's High Commissioner to India, Cameron Mackay, stated on Thursday that the strategic interests of India and Canada are "absolutely aligned." He expressed encouragement regarding the ongoing bilateral trade and investment relationship.

Speaking at a seminar on 'India-Canada Business: The Way Forward' at the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2024 in Gandhinagar, he said this annual gathering of investors was a "great platform to reassert our business to business and people to people ties."

The relationship between the two nations experienced a sour turn last year when Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau made allegations about India's suspected involvement in the killing of Khalistani separatist and designated terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar on Canadian soil. India dismissed the accusation as absurd.

"In the past months, it has been a time of some tensions between our two countries. It is no secret. But I am encouraged by leadership and vision of business community present here and outside the room to continue with trade and investment relationship which is in the interest of both of our countries," Mackay said.

He further emphasized that the business-to-business connections will contribute to job creation, technology partnerships, and the prosperity of both countries.

"My advice to my government and that to the Indian government and business community on both sides is to let the governments do what they are doing, let the government do diplomacy but everyone knows that in the long term, Canada's strategic interest and India's strategic interest are absolutely aligned," the high commissioner said.

"In the meantime let's have business to business ties. We should work together to make our business and nations friendly again," he added.

Mackay stated that the diplomatic dispute has not impacted business relations between the two countries.

"Over 100 Indian companies have invested in Canada and over 600 Canadian companies are present in India. Yesterday, I visited the McCain plant here in Gujarat," he said.

Ajay Bisaria, the former Indian high commissioner to Pakistan and Canada, expressed the view that the tensions between the two countries appear to be a passing phase.

"Though there is a glitch between the two countries in the political relationship, the business is going on and the message from the top leadership of both the countries is clear that the business has to go on and none of the stuff in the political space will impact the business relationship," he said at the seminar.