Outburst After Air India Passenger Served Chicken Despite Ordering Veg Meal; Airline Responds

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) A recent Air India passenger, Veera Jain, expressed dissatisfaction with the airline for serving her non-vegetarian food. The vegetarian traveler shared pictures on X (formerly Twitter) of the meal provided during her Calicut-Mumbai flight, along with her PNR number and additional details. The post quickly gained attention on social media, with some users expressing concerns about the airline's food handling procedures. In response, Air India requested the woman to reach out to them through direct message (DM).

"On my Air India flight AI582, I was served a vegetarian meal with chicken pieces in it! I boarded the flight from Calicut airport. This was a flight that was supposed to take off at 18:40 PM but left the airport at 19:40 PM," Jain said in her post.

Jain's shared images of the meal packet unmistakably displayed the words "veg meal" printed on the wrapper, despite containing pieces of chicken inside.

When I informed the cabin supervisor (Sona), she apologized and informed me that there was more than one complaint about the same issue other than me and my friend. However, after I informed the crew, there was no action taken to inform other passengers having vegetarian meals," she further added.

Veera Jain's issues on her Air India Calicut-Mumbai flight extended beyond the unsolicited meal. The scheduled departure for AI582 at 6:40 pm was delayed by an hour, putting her friend's connecting train to Ahmedabad at risk. The combination of the missed connection and the presence of chicken in her labeled "veg" meal fueled Jain's social media outcry. In this online uproar, she tagged regulatory bodies such as DGCA and Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, seeking accountability and prompt action.

In response to the complaint thread, Air India commented, "Dear Ms. Jain, we request you delete the asked details from the open tweet (to avoid misuse) and share the same with us via DM along with your PNR."

Veera Jain also mentioned the conversation she had with the Air India team via messaging on X and wrote, "For the issue raised, they have only given me apologies via DM. I don't understand how it is not a realization for them that this is a case of hurting sentiments. Imagine not making the payment right when booking their flight and later just apologizing for it continuously."