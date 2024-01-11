Sanjay Dutt Says Will Visit Ram Mandir In Ayodhya On Jan 22

(MENAFN- IANS) Patna, Jan 12 (IANS) Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt on Thursday said that he will go to Ayodhya on January 22 to attend the inauguration of Ram Mandir.
"It is a good thing that the Pran Pratistha is taking place in Ayodhya. I will go there," he told mediapersons in Gaya while interacting with them.
Sanjay Dutt was in Gaya for the 'Pind Daan' of his father Sunil Dutt and mother Nargis Dutt.
He performed a Puja at Moksha Dham Vishnupad temple located along Falgu river.
Many people had assembled inside as well as outside the temple to catch a glimpse of the Bollywood actor.
--IANS
ajk/pgh
MENAFN11012024000231011071ID1107710504
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.