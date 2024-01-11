Quarterra Multifamily Announces The Start Of Leasing At Kindred Apartments

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) High-rise community infuses Downtown Denver's historic cultural district with 224 new apartment homes

Quarterra Multifamily , a subsidiary of Lennar Corporation and a vertically integrated multifamily apartment builder, developer, and property manager, today announced the start of leasing at Kindred Apartment Homes , joining Citizen West 10 , as Quarterra's second community in Denver's historic Golden Triangle neighborhood.

Kindred is a 224-home high-rise community in the heart of one of Denver's oldest and most refined neighborhoods, situated amid the city's top museums, art galleries and civic institutions. Mirroring the local art-centric and eclectic vibe, the community' design-forward vibe blends in among the casual cafés, upscale restaurants, vintage shops and public murals that define the city's civic center. The property also features 3,800 square feet of retail space of its own, featuring Nanas Dumplings and Dim Sum and GoodVets. With unparalleled walkability and bike access, Kindred connects residents to neighborhood attractions, as well as Lower Downtown Denver.

"Kindred puts residents within walking distance of all the top cultural sites in Denver. The Golden Triangle is 45 square blocks of art, education, destination dining and unique bespoke shops," said Chris Gillies, Quarterra City President. "Kindred establishes itself within the neighborhood due to its uncompromising design and living experience. Residents find themselves not only in an enviable location within the city, but surrounded by a modern and thoughtfully designed building that emphasizes comfort and convenience. We're enlivened to deliver this exceptional lifestyle-focused opportunity and continue our leading role in energizing one of Denver's most remarkable neighborhoods."

Located at 180 W. 10th Ave., Kindred is surrounded by cultural institutions, including the Museum of Contemporary Art Denver, Colorado Convention Center, Denver Art Museum, History Colorado Center, Civic Center Park, the U.S. Mint and Denver Public Library. The community is also just a short distance from the city's major sports and entertainment venues - Empower Field at Mile High, Ball Arena and Coors Field.

Quarterra is leading the re-emergence of Denver's historic Golden Triangle neighborhood. A prominent resident neighborhood roughly a century ago, the Golden Triangle had been relegated to overflow parking for Downtown Denver, with little to no social or economic activity. Through Kindred and associated developments, Quarterra is rejuvenating the neighborhood and helping to reinstate its status in the city.

Ideal accessibility is facilitated by nearby major city routes, including Broadway and

Speer Boulevard. These thoroughfares provide quick access to Denver's Regional Transportation District (RTD) bus routes, FasTracks light rail line and Amtrak trains via Union Station. The community is also just minutes from Interstate Highways 25 and 70, leading to all ends of the city, state and beyond.

Kindred consists of studio, one- and two-bedroom apartment homes, ranging from 458 to 1,366 square feet. Modern in-home features include View smart windows (select homes) and smart thermostats. Spacious kitchens are appointed with stainless steel appliances, ceramic tile backsplashes, designer faucets and quartz countertops. Spa-style bathrooms include tile flooring and shower surrounds. Kitchens and living areas feature luxury vinyl plank flooring, while bedrooms are carpeted. Bedrooms also come equipped with expansive closet space. All homes include full-size in-home washers and dryers. Select homes are designed with kitchen islands, dedicated work-from-home spaces and mud rooms to accommodate the active Colorado lifestyle.

Community amenities include a sixth-floor spa and deck with outdoor fire pits and gaming areas. A 14th-floor view lounge offers exquisite panoramic views of the city and Front Range mountains, while a community lounge features billiards, shuffleboard and a catering kitchen. Residents also have access to a 24-hour fitness center, pet porch with dog run, bike storage area, resident storage spaces, and a five-floor parking garage with 13 electric vehicle charging stations. As part of Quarterra's energy efficiency efforts, the property also includes solar panels and a green roof.

Kindred is Quarterra's eleventh Denver Metro community, joining Parkhouse, Sync36, Strata, Canvas, Beacon 85, Camber, Citizen West 10, Emblem Gateway, Jayne, Malbec at Vallagio and Radiant.

Quarterra Group, Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN and LEN.B), is a multi-strategy, real estate focused, alternative asset management company comprised of two rapidly growing verticals: Multifamily and Single-Family Rental. Launched in 2011, Quarterra Multifamily, previously known as LMC, is among the nation's most active developers, builders, and managers and has been on the National Multi-Housing Council's (NMHC) annual Top 50 list for nine consecutive years.

Quarterra creates extraordinary communities where people can live remarkably.



