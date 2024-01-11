MEMS Pressure Sensors Market Poised For Significant Growth, Projected To Reach US$9.5 Billion By 2030, Persistence Market Research Predicts

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Explore the segmented landscape of the MEMS pressure sensors market, spanning applications like medical and automotive, types such as Silicon Piezoresistive and Silicon Capacitive, and key regions globally. Dive into comprehensive insights for informed industry understanding New york, Jan. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Microelectromechanical systems (MEMS) pressure sensors market are tiny devices that integrate mechanical elements, sensors, actuators, and electronics onto a single chip. They are designed to measure pressure fluctuations and convert them into electric signals. With their compact size, low power usage, and high sensitivity, MEMS pressure sensors can be applied across automotive, healthcare, aerospace, industrial, and other sectors to monitor and control pressure.

The MEMS pressure sensors market is expanding due to rising demand for pressure monitoring and control across diverse industries. Key drivers are the growing adoption of smart and connected devices, advancements in IoT technologies, and the need for precise pressure measurement in automotive and medical applications. Market opportunities lie in developing innovative sensor technologies, entering emerging markets, and integrating MEMS pressure sensors into wearables and consumer electronics to further boost widespread adoption. Overall, the unique benefits of MEMS technology are positioning it for strong growth as a critical enabling technology for pressure sensing across multiple sectors. The worldwide MEMS pressure sensors market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.9%, expected to rise from US$5.2 billion in 2023 to approximately US$9.5 billion by 2030.

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue 2023 US$5.2 Bn Estimated Revenue 2030 US$9.5 Bn Growth Rate - CAGR 8.9% Forecast Period 2023 to 2030 No. of Pages 236 Pages Market Segmentation

Application

Type Region Regions Covered

North America

Latin America

Europe

South Asia & Oceania

East Asia The Middle East & Africa Key Companies Profiled

First Sensor AG

Bosch Sensortec GmbH

Honeywell International Inc.

Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd.

ROHM Co. Ltd.

Amphenol Corporation

InvenSense Inc. (TDK Corporation) Sensata Technologies Inc.

Global Drivers for the MEMS Pressure Sensors Market:

Advancements in Industry 4.0 and Global Automation

The global push towards Industry 4.0 and increased automation is accelerating the demand for MEMS pressure sensors. These sensors offer reliability, durability, and precision, making them essential for Industry 4.0 applications. They play a crucial role in detecting early system failures and supporting predictive maintenance systems. With the integration of temperature, vibration, sound, and acoustics analysis, MEMS pressure sensors are becoming indispensable in modern industrial settings. As industries embrace IoT and innovative technologies, there's a notable transition towards smarter, agile, and safer production methods. This shift reduces industrial accidents while enhancing automation capabilities, positioning MEMS pressure sensors as pivotal components for growth in this sector.

Growing Need for Sensor-Driven Applications

The pervasive use of sensor technologies across various sectors is significantly influencing market dynamics. Sensors are instrumental in capturing signals from the environment and triggering appropriate responses. Whether it's temperature, light, pressure, or motion, sensors serve as the backbone for numerous applications in healthcare, lifestyle, manufacturing, fitness, and everyday activities. For instance, sensors play a crucial role in facilitating precise drug delivery in the medical field, while biological sensors utilize specific biological molecules to detect targeted chemicals. Given the rising demand for these sensor-rich applications, there is a corresponding increase in the adoption of MEMS pressure sensors, driving market expansion in the near future.

Global Opportunities in the MEMS Pressure Sensors Market:

The convergence of innovative technologies and automation sets the stage for promising growth prospects in the global MEMS pressure sensors market for the upcoming years. There's an expanding horizon for these sensors, particularly within the automotive and healthcare sectors. Additionally, the integration of MEMS pressure sensors is witnessing a surge in newer devices like smartwatches, fitness trackers, IoT sensor nodes, and virtual reality glasses. Such advancements are poised to unlock a plethora of growth avenues for industry participants.

Furthermore, the escalating applications of MEMS pressure sensors in healthcare present compelling business prospects for market stakeholders. These sensors find utility in diverse healthcare realms, ranging from gastrointestinal monitoring to ocular therapies. For example, European firm Sensimed, in collaboration with STMicroelectronics, has developed ophthalmic implants that secured approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, paving the way for their market expansion strategies across different regions. Consequently, this trend is anticipated to fuel growth opportunities within the market in the forthcoming years.

Global Constraints in the MEMS Pressure Sensors Market:

Challenges with Multiple Interfaces:

The presence of multiple interfaces poses significant challenges in designing sensor-rich systems. The intricacies associated with sensor interfaces make the design and manufacturing processes more complex. While these systems offer benefits like reuse across various implementations and component decoupling, the necessity to integrate multiple sensors to provide a unified signal complicates the integration process. Consequently, such complexities may hinder the adoption of sensors, potentially limiting the growth of the global MEMS pressure sensors market in the forecast period. Nonetheless, ongoing technological advancements aim to mitigate these complexities in newer product iterations, fostering market growth.

Pricing Pressure Impact:

Despite the increasing shipment of pressure sensors driven by their applications in wearable electronics and automated intelligent controls, the market faces significant pricing pressures. Intensifying competition among pressure sensor manufacturers leads to innovations targeting consumer-centric, portable, and IoT applications. As manufacturers strive to address the pricing pressure for broader applications, they tend to reduce the cost of pressure sensors. This downward pricing trend impacts revenue growth and diminishes profit margins for suppliers, potentially impeding market expansion.

Top 6 Key Trends in the MEMS pressure sensors market:

The MEMS pressure sensors market is driven by several key trends, including:

1. Rising demand for Industry 4.0 and automation: MEMS pressure sensors play a crucial role in Industry 4.0 applications, enabling real-time monitoring and control of industrial processes. Their ability to provide accurate pressure data is essential for predictive maintenance, early failure detection, and other advanced manufacturing techniques. As Industry 4.0 adoption accelerates across various industries, the demand for MEMS pressure sensors is expected to grow significantly in the coming years.

2. Expanding use of sensor-rich applications: MEMS pressure sensors are becoming increasingly integrated into sensor-rich applications in various sectors, including healthcare, lifestyle, production, fitness, and everyday life. These sensors are used to measure and monitor a wide range of parameters, such as pressure, temperature, movement, and chemical composition. The growing demand for these sensor-rich applications is driving the growth of the MEMS pressure sensors market.

3. Advancements in MEMS technology: MEMS technology is constantly evolving, with new advancements leading to smaller, more accurate, and more power-efficient sensors. These advancements are making MEMS pressure sensors more attractive to a wider range of applications, further expanding the market.

4. Growing focus on miniaturization and integration: There is a growing trend towards miniaturization and integration of sensors into smaller devices. MEMS pressure sensors are well-suited for this trend, as they can be fabricated on silicon chips, making them highly compact and integrable. This trend is particularly evident in wearable devices, medical implants, and automotive applications.

5. Increasing demand for high-performance applications: MEMS pressure sensors are being increasingly utilized in high-performance applications that require high accuracy, stability, and reliability. These applications include aerospace and defense, medical imaging, and industrial automation. The demand for MEMS pressure sensors in these high-performance sectors is expected to drive market growth.

6. Emergence of next-generation MEMS pressure sensors: Researchers are actively developing next-generation MEMS pressure sensors with improved performance and capabilities. These include MEMS sensors that can measure pressure across a wider range, operate in harsh environments, and provide real-time data in complex applications. The development of these next-generation sensors is expected to further expand the market for MEMS pressure sensors.

Competitive Analysis and Strategy:

Industry leaders like First Sensor AG, Bosch Sensortec GmbH, and Honeywell International Inc. dominate the competitive MEMS pressure sensors market, driven by increasing industry demands. These companies invest in R&D for innovative, accurate, and compact sensor solutions.

Key strategies include strategic partnerships, acquisitions, and staying updated on technological advancements to maintain a competitive edge. Businesses focus on innovation, customization, and efficient supply chain management, aiming for product differentiation and versatility.

Moreover, an integrated approach combining sensor technologies with IoT and analytics, alongside exploring new markets and expanding product offerings, remains essential to capture growth opportunities effectively.

Top 10 Key Players:

In the MEMS pressure sensors market, some key players include:

First Sensor AGBosch Sensortec GmbHHoneywell International Inc.STMicroelectronicsTexas Instruments IncorporatedNXP SemiconductorsAnalog Devices, Inc.Infineon Technologies AGSensirion AGOmron Corporation

These companies are prominent contributors to the MEMS pressure sensors industry, each bringing unique technologies, innovations, and solutions to the market.

Market Segmentation in the MEMS Pressure Sensors Market:

By Application:



Medical

Automotive

Industrial

Aerospace and Defense Consumer Electronics



By Type:



Silicon Piezoresistive Silicon Capacitive

By Region:



North America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia & Oceania

Latin America Middle East & Africa

Automotive Sector Dominates with a Focus on Enhanced Safety Measures:

MEMS pressure sensors are prominently positioned within the automotive sector due to heightened safety concerns. As automotive safety standards evolve, manufacturers are incorporating advanced safety features, with MEMS pressure sensors playing a crucial role. These sensors facilitate systems like TPMS, notifying drivers of tire pressure anomalies, thereby elevating road safety.

Moreover, the escalating adoption of remote patient monitoring solutions propels the rapid growth of MEMS pressure sensors in medical applications. Such sensors enable continuous vital sign monitoring, providing healthcare professionals with immediate insights for enhanced patient care.

Silicon Piezoresistive Sensors Lead Due to Durability in Rigorous Environments:

The market is dominated by silicon piezoresistive MEMS pressure sensors, renowned for their robustness, especially in demanding conditions. These sensors excel in applications requiring steadfast performance, such as automotive, industrial, and aerospace environments. Their inherent stability and resilience position them as the go-to choice for applications prioritizing accuracy and endurance.

Meanwhile, silicon capacitive MEMS pressure sensors are witnessing rapid growth, propelled by the demand for compact, energy-efficient solutions in consumer electronics. These sensors cater to devices like smartphones, wearables, and IoT gadgets, addressing crucial requirements of size, power efficiency, and performance. Their capability to meet the exacting demands of compact electronics establishes silicon capacitive technology as the market's fastest-growing segment.

Key Regional Markets and Technological Trends:

Europe stands out as a prominent hub in the MEMS pressure sensors sector, fueled by its leadership in technological progress and robust R&D efforts. With a dense network of research entities, academic institutions, and tech firms, Europe drives innovation, positioning its companies as global frontrunners in MEMS sensor technology advancements.

Dominance in Automotive Applications in South Asia and Oceania:

South Asia and Oceania emerge as pivotal regions for MEMS pressure sensor manufacturers, primarily due to escalating automotive demands. Countries like India, Australia, and Southeast Asian nations are experiencing a surge in their automotive sectors. MEMS pressure sensors play a vital role in various automotive applications, including TPMS, engine control, and airbag systems. As the regional automotive industry thrives, there's a concurrent uptick in the need for sophisticated sensor solutions.

Analyst's Insight:

The widespread adoption of MEMS pressure sensors across sectors like automotive, consumer electronics, healthcare, and industrial automation drives market growth. Their compact design and precision make them indispensable, especially in automotive safety systems and emerging technologies like EVs and autonomous driving. Additionally, the healthcare sector's reliance on these sensors for devices such as blood pressure monitors and respiratory aids further propels market expansion.

Supply-Side Dynamics:

The MEMS pressure sensor market's growth is fueled by continuous innovation and technological advancement. Manufacturers prioritize R&D to enhance sensor performance and efficiency. Collaborative partnerships within the supply chain and a focus on sustainable manufacturing practices are evident. A key manufacturing hub leverages scale-driven production, technological expertise, and rigorous quality control to meet global demand, reinforcing its leadership in sensor technology.

Recent Developments:

Bosch Sensortec partnered with Edge Impulse to integrate its sensors with Edge Impulse's machine-learning platform on the Arduino NiclaSense ME microcontroller, enhancing data collection and analysis capabilities. Meanwhile, STMicroelectronics launched its third-generation MEMS sensors, offering improved performance for various sectors, including consumer electronics and healthcare. Additionally, Melexis introduced embedded pressure sensors specifically designed for automotive engine management systems, meeting the growing demand for advanced pressure sensing solutions in the automotive sector. These innovations collectively contribute to advancing the MEMS pressure sensors market.

