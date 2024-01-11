Natural Grocers® Honors Martin Luther King Jr. Day, 2024 With Annual In-Store Fundraiser To Jack And Jill Of America Foundation

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) The Company will donate 1% of all purchases

on

January 15, 2024,

to the JJ College GAP Fund.

LAKEWOOD, Colo., Jan. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Natural Grocers®, the leading family-operated organic and natural grocery retailer in the U.S., is pleased to announce its upcoming in-store fundraising campaign in support of the Jack and Jill of America Foundation (JJOAF) on January 15, 2024.

The company is on a mission to raise $60,000 or more for JJOAF's College Graduation Assistance Program (GAP) Fund by donating a portion of their sales at their stores nationwide.

Continue Reading

Since 2019, the GAP Fund has facilitated the graduation of over 1,300 HBCU students.

Shop at Natural Grocers on Martin Luther King Jr. Day and help support the Jack and Jill of America Foundation GAP Fund.

Post this

The GAP Fund is used to provide scholarship endowments to directly satisfy tuition debt of students attending Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs). Natural Grocers pledges to donate 1% of sales from its 167 stores, in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day to help students attending HBCUs achieve their goals.[i]

"Since 2019, our GAP Fund has facilitated the graduation of over 1,300 HBCU students. In May 2023, we invested $239,000 in 258 graduates across eight schools," said Pier Blake, Executive Director of the Jack and Jill of America Foundation. "This underscores our dedication to fostering futures filled with opportunities and success."

Jack and Jill of America Foundation is the philanthropic arm of Jack and Jill of America, Incorporated (JJOA, Inc.). In 1968, mother members of Jack and Jill of America, Incorporated-the largest and most prominent African American family organization-established Jack and Jill of America Foundation as a charitable entity to address social issues and problems affecting African American communities, families, and children. Currently, Jack and Jill of America, Incorporated families (mother members, fathers, children, teens, and associates) play a significant role in charitable giving and fundraising to the foundation and beyond, collectively raising more than $2 million annually.

GRATITUDE AND INSPIRATION

A GAP Fund beneficiary recently expressed the positive impact of this financial assistance in her life, illustrating the importance of the program.

Delores N. Bivini, University of the District of Columbia (UDC) Alumni, stated, "After receiving support from the Foundation, I completed my bachelor's degree in management information systems and recently earned a master's in business administration with a specialization in Marketing. This academic journey paved the way for my career. I'm now leading a marketing department in a prominent company and interning at my country's embassy in their Department of Business and Trade. My career has taken an exciting and fulfilling path, thanks to the initial support I received from the Foundation. I urge anyone who can to support the Jack and Jill of America Foundation. Your contribution makes a significant difference, uplifting thousands of students like me. The impact you have on our lives today is immeasurable, and its ripple effects will continue to be felt in the future. Thank you, from the bottom of my heart."

SUPPORTING COMMUNITIES TOGETHER

The partnership between Natural Grocers and Jack and Jill of America was born of a shared value system of commitment to the communities and families they serve through education and empowerment.

Natural Grocers has a longstanding history of giving back to its communities since it was established in 1955. With 167 stores in 21 states, Natural Grocers' commitment is manifested by supporting the health and wellbeing of its communities with free Nutrition Education and high-quality affordable health and wellness choices that are accessible to all.

In addition to the national fundraising campaign on

January 15, 2024, the partnership extends to a year-round give-back program with 13 JJOA, Inc. chapters based in

Colorado, Texas, Oregon, and Arkansas. Members in participating JJOA, Inc. chapters in these markets have received a Natural Grocers + Jack and Jill of America Partnership card, which when presented at a Natural Grocers checkout automatically triggers an uncapped 5% of sales give-back to the Jack and Jill of America organizations - 2.5% goes back to their JJOA, Inc. chapter and 2.5% goes to the JJOAF HBCU Gap Fund. Members can also receive additional cards to share with friends and family.

Visit the Natural Grocers' Store Directory to find the nearest participating store. Additional details on the partnership can be found here .



Click here to learn more about the Jack and Jill of America Foundation and the College GAP Fund.

Click here to directly support the College GAP Fund and educate students from HBCUs. For media inquiries contact [email protected] .

ABOUT NATURAL GROCERS BY VITAMIN COTTAGE

Founded in 1955, Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE: NGVC ) is an expanding specialty retailer of natural and organic groceries, body care products, and dietary supplements. The products sold by Natural Grocers must meet strict quality guidelines and may not contain artificial colors, flavors, preservatives or sweeteners, or partially hydrogenated or hydrogenated oils. The Company sells only USDA-certified organic produce and exclusively pasture-raised, non-confinement dairy products, and free-range eggs. Natural Grocers' flexible smaller-store format allows it to offer affordable prices in a shopper-friendly, clean, and convenient retail environment. The Company also provides extensive free science-based Nutrition Education programs to help customers make informed health and nutrition choices.

The Company has 167 stores in 21 states. Visit

for more information and store locations.

[i]

Excludes gift cards.

ABOUT JACK AND JILL OF AMERICA FOUNDATION

Incorporated as a public charity in 1968, Jack and Jill of America Foundation, Inc. is the oldest African American-led philanthropic nonprofit organization in the United States dedicated to supporting underserved communities. As the philanthropic arm of Jack and Jill of America, Incorporated, the foundation's focus is to address issues affecting African American children and families by investing in programs that provide quality education, healthcare, and a safe environment. Jack and Jill of America Foundation's mission is to create a strong foundation for children's long-term growth with the purpose of transforming African American communities, one child at a time. To learn more, please visit or Facebook , YouTube , Instagram , LinkedIn: Jack and Jill Foundation .

ABOUT JACK AND JILL OF AMERICA, INCORPORATED

Jack and Jill of America, Inc. was founded in 1938 to nurture future African American leaders by stimulating the growth and development of children through educational, cultural, civic, recreational, health and social programs inspired by mothers. Through its 262 chapters organized in seven regions across the United States,

Jack and Jill is considered the largest African American family organization in the nation representing 70,000 family members which includes, mother members, fathers, and children ages two through 19. For more information about Jack and Jill of America, Inc. please visit jackandjillinc

or @jackandjillinc on Facebook , Instagram ,

X , TikTok , or LinkedIn: Jack and Jill of America, Inc .

SOURCE Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc.