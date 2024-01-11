Renowned Jazz Musicians -Trumpeter Marcus Printup And Harpist Riza Printup In Concert At Fawn Lake February 23, 2024

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Gentle Rain - Riza Printup Marcus Printup - SteepleChase

Famed Soloists, Composers, and Recording Artists to Appear in Central Virginia

- Peter Schmitt, Performing Arts at Fawn Lake Events Chair

SPOTSYLVANIA, VA, UNITED STATES, January 11, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Famed Jazz Duo, composers, and recording artists Marcus and Riza Printup will be in concert at Fawn Lake on February 23, 2024. Their performance will include jazz standards and a number of their original compositions.

“We are beyond thrilled to host such amazing soloists and recording artists as Marcus and Riza for Performing Arts at Fawn Lake 's inaugural Jazz Series concert,” said Peter Schmitt, Performing Arts at Fawn Lake Events Chair.“What an absolute pleasure and honor this concert will be for our community.”

About Marcus Printup

Conyers, Georgia, native Marcus Printup is a winner of the prestigious International Trumpet Guild Jazz Trumpet Competition, and since 1993 a member of world-renowned Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra, under the direction of Winton Marsalis. Mr. Printup has performed on trumpet with such greats as Dianna Reeves, Eric Reed, Cyrus Chestnut, Wycliffe Gordon, and Marcus Roberts. He has led multiple recordings on several major jazz record labels including Blue Note Records, Nagel Heyer Records, and SteepleChase Records. Marcus and Riza Printup have collaborated on four critically acclaimed albums, Gentle Rain (2020), A Time for Love (2011), Ballads All Night (2010), and Bird of Paradise (2007).

About Riza Printup

California native and famed harpist, composer, and educator Riza Printup spans both the Classical and Jazz worlds with her amazing repertoire. Riza, in addition to recording with her husband Marcus Printup, has collaborated with virtuoso cellist Yo-Yo Ma, Lady Gaga, Grammy Award-nominated pianist and composer Kenny Werner, Jazz saxophonist and flautist Frank Wess, and with the Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra featuring Chick Corea. In 2014 Riza joined world renowned soprano Kathleen Battle at the Kimmel Center for the Performing Arts in Philadelphia, PA and at Ms. Battle's magnificent return to the Metropolitan Opera House stage (2016).

About Performing Arts at Fawn Lake

Founded in August 2022, Performing Arts at Fawn Lake is dedicated to bringing top musicians from around the world to perform 'live' in the private Fawn Lake community, located in the Central Virginia County of Spotsylvania, equidistant from Washington, D.C. Richmond, Va., and Charlottesville, Va. In its inaugural year, PAFL hosted such renowned performers as Violinist Michelle Kim, Tenor and Broadway Star J. Mark McVey, Grammy Award Winning Cellist Wendy Sutter, internationally acclaimed Pianist William Wolfram, Soprano and Broadway Star Gay Willis, Pianist Duk Kyu Kim, acclaimed Baritone Prince Havely, and Pianist Maxwell Foster.



Peter J Schmitt

Performing Arts at Fawn Lake

...