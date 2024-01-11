Papa Johns Pizza Of New York City Announces $20,000 Awarded To Three City Nonprofits

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Rob Lynch, president and CEO of Papa JohnsNEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, January 11, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Today, Papa Johns Pizza of New York City announced that the Papa Johns Foundation for Building Community has awarded $20,000 to organizations in New York City to support their work to strengthen the local community.Organizations in New York City receiving the Papa Johns Foundation for Building Community fund grants include:●Council for Economic Education – $10,000 to help equip K-12 students with the economic and financial education they need to succeed in life●Covenant House / Under 21- $7500 to help youth in need overcome homelessness and human trafficking by providing shelter, support and love●Ronald McDonald House – $2500 to help provide temporary housing for children battling pediatric cancer and other serious illnessesIn nearly 40 states across the United States the Papa Johns Foundation for Building Community is awarding $1.4 million to 270 organizations whose work supports the Foundation's focus areas – youth leadership and entrepreneurship, food security and food waste reduction. Earlier in 2023, Papa Johns New York City joined other Papa Johns franchisees in applying for grants to support the work of these organizations in their respective communities.“These grants from The Papa Johns Foundation for Building Community are our latest effort to deliver on three of our company's core values – People First, Do the Right Thing and Everyone Belongs,” said Rob Lynch, president and CEO of Papa Johns.“The work of organizations that build and empower the next generation of leaders, fight hunger and reduce food waste is critical to our world's future. We are proud to partner with franchise owners such as Papa Johns New York City to support our shared goals of building healthier, stronger communities and creating new opportunities for the people who live in them.”# # #About The Papa Johns Foundation for Building CommunityFounded in 2019, the Papa Johns Foundation supports communities as they work together for equality, fairness, respect and opportunity for all. We believe empowered communities overcome divides through civility and unity, and we support organizations that share our commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion. Through partnerships with leading national and local community organizations, the Papa Johns Foundation's philanthropic approach focuses on Youth Leadership & Entrepreneurship, Food Security and Food Waste Reduction.

