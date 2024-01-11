Darrell Howell Discusses Building A Positive Business Model: A Leadership Imperative

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

OLD HICKORY, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES, January 11, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Darrell Howell notes that in today's world, it's no longer enough for businesses to simply focus on profit. Consumers, employees, and investors are increasingly demanding that companies also have a positive impact on society and the environment. This has led to the rise of the "positive business model," a framework that puts social and environmental responsibility at the heart of a company's operations.What is a positive business model?A positive business model is one that creates shared value for all stakeholders. This means that the company's activities not only generate financial returns but also benefit employees, communities, and the environment. There are many different ways to achieve this, but some common elements of positive business models include:A clear purpose beyond profit:Positive businesses have a mission that goes beyond making money. They are driven by a desire to make a positive impact on the world.Sustainability:Positive businesses are committed to operating in a way that is environmentally and socially responsible. This means using resources efficiently, minimizing waste, and respecting human rights.Stakeholder engagement:Positive businesses listen to and engage with all of their stakeholders, including employees, customers, suppliers, and communities. This helps to ensure that the company's activities are aligned with the needs and interests of those who are affected by them.Innovation:Positive businesses are constantly looking for new ways to create value for their stakeholders. This includes developing new products and services that address social and environmental challenges.Why is it important for leaders to build positive business models?Darrell Howell explains that there are many reasons why leaders should build positive business models. Here are just a few:It's the right thing to do: Building a positive business model is simply the right thing to do. It allows businesses to contribute to a more just and sustainable world.It's good for business:Positive business models can actually lead to financial success. Studies have shown that companies that are committed to sustainability outperform their peers in the long run.It attracts and retains talent:Today's workers are looking for jobs that have a purpose. Building a positive business model can help attract and retain top talent.It builds trust with customers:Consumers are increasingly concerned about the social and environmental impact of the companies they do business with. Building a positive business model can help build trust with customers.How can leaders build positive business models?There is no one-size-fits-all approach to building a positive business model. However, there are a few things that all leaders can do:Start with a purposeWhat is the company's reason for being? Discovering the primary purpose can help develop a business model that is aligned with it.Assess the impact:Take a look at the company's current operations and identify the areas where that have a positive or negative impact. This will help to focus efforts on where to make the most difference.Set goals:Start by setting goals for how things can be improved. These goals should be specific, measurable, achievable, relevant, and time-bound.Engage stakeholders:Get employees, customers, suppliers, and communities involved in developing and implementing a positive business model. This will help to ensure that the model is effective and sustainable.Be patient:Darrell Howell says that building a positive business model is a journey, not a destination. It takes time and effort to make lasting change.Building a positive business model is not easy, but it is essential for leaders who want to create successful and sustainable businesses in 2024!

