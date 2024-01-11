Puppy Run Over By Car In Indore, FIR Registered On Basis Of CCTV Footage

(MENAFN- IANS) Bhopal, Jan 11 (IANS) An FIR has been registered against an unidentified motorist in Madhya Pradesh's Indore for killing a puppy by running it over with his vehicle, police said on Thursday

The case was registered on the basis of a viral video provided to the police a week after the incident occurred.

In the video, a puppy, along with its siblings, was seen playing on a road in front of Jamna Apartment located in the posh Greater Tirupati Colony of the city. As a car approached, the mother of the puppies moved away but the driver did not apply brakes to stop and ran over the puppy, which soon succumbed on the spot.

This entire heart-wrenching incident was captured in a CCTV camera installed outside Jamna Apartment, and the basis of which an FIR was registered at Palasia police station under Section 429 of the Indian Penal Code, 1860, and Section 11 of The Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (PCA) Act, 1960.

A copy of the FIR, available with IANS revealed that the complaint was registered by Priyanshu Jain, a resident of Indore, who is associated with PETA India.

"This incident highlights the importance of responsible driving and stopping should an untoward incident occur. We commend Indore police for sending a message that careless driving and leaving animals to suffer won't be tolerated," PETA member Sunayana Basu said.

