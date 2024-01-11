MRED Real Estate Professionals Highlighted In The 2024 Swanepoel Power 200 List

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LISLE, Ill., Jan. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Midwest Real Estate Data (MRED) is proud to announce that its CEO, Rebecca Jensen, has once again been featured in the Swanepoel Power 200 list. This annual accolade recognizes the most influential figures in the real estate industry, highlighting MRED's continued leadership and impact within the sector.

In addition to Rebecca Jensen's recognition, several key individuals associated with MRED have earned their places on the Swanepoel Power 200 list, further solidifying the company's prominence on the national stage. Other distinguished MRED affiliates and subscribers recognized on the list include:

Michael Golden and Thad Wong of @properties - #15

Steve Baird of Baird & Warner - #57

Dan Kruse of Century 21 Affiliated - #111

Kevin Van Eck and Natalie Hamrick of Christie's International Real Estate - #119

Michele Mills Clement of the Chicago Association of REALTORS® - #127

Mike Prodehl of Coldwell Banker Real Estate Group - #131

Tommy Choi of Keller Williams OneChicago - #188

Carrie Jo Little - Co-Founder and CEO, CarMarc Realty Group (watchlist)

Diane Glass - CEO of BHHS Chicago (watchlist)

Rebecca Thompson - Regional Vice President, Coldwell Banker Realty, Chicago (watchlist)

MRED's collaborative initiatives have been a cornerstone of its success. This includes championing the growth of MLS Grid, which fosters collaboration among brokers, MLSs, and vendors while driving efficiency through the implementation of RESO standards.

“I am delighted to be recognized on the Swanepoel Power 200 list, and this achievement is a testament to the hard work and dedication of the entire MRED team,” said Rebecca Jensen, President and CEO of MRED.“As industry leaders, we remain committed to driving innovation, setting standards, and providing the highest-quality services to our subscribers, brokerages, and associations.”

