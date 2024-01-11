Buy My House Wichita - Kansas Property Solutions Discusses How Mold May Prevent Homeowners From Selling

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Wichita, Jan. 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wichita, Kansas -

Kansas Property Solutions , a home-buying company based in Wichita, KS, has published a blog post helping homeowners understand the dangers posed by mold and how it can affect their property-selling prospects.

Unchecked mold growth is a serious health hazard for those who live in a property. Prolonged exposure can lead to serious health effects including respiratory issues such as coughing, wheezing, and shortness of breath, triggered allergies, and asthma attacks, the latter being especially dangerous for individuals who are already prone to those conditions. Mold also causes unsightly stains and odors that spoil the look and aesthetic of an otherwise well-maintained décor.

Apart from being a health risk for homeowners and their families, mold can also weaken the structure of the home if left untreated for a long time. When mold grows on surfaces such as wood, drywall, or insulation, it can slowly eat away at these materials, causing them to deteriorate and weaken. This can lead to structural issues such as warped walls, sagging ceilings, or even the collapse of certain areas.

“If you are considering putting your home up for sale in Wichita,” says Amos Williams, Co-Owner and Acquisitions Manager at Kansas Property Solutions,“mold remediation should be at the top of your list. No real estate broker is going to be willing to list and show a property for sale that could be potentially hazardous for the buyers. So, you are going to have to find a solution depending on the severity of the problem. To find out more about how mold can affect your home, visit Buy My House Wichita .”

The blog post from Kansas Property Solutions then dives into the many reasons why mold takes hold in a home in the first place. As moisture is the main culprit behind mold infestation, it can be caused by leaky pipes, roof leaks, high humidity, or even flooding. The first course of action is to fix the root cause of the moisture. Next, homeowners are advised to air the home out to restore airflow and improve indoor air quality.

To get rid of the mold, homeowners have two options. They can either try to remove the mold themselves using a mixture of bleach and water or with commercial mold removal products. However, for larger or more severe cases, it is highly recommended to seek professional assistance. Professional mold remediation companies come equipped with a range of tools as well as a wealth of knowledge on how to address the mold issue.

Amos summarizes what homeowners can do to get rid of mold fast by saying,“Prevention is always better than cure. So, always be on the lookout for signs such as musty odors, visible mold growth, water stains, or discoloration on walls, ceilings, or floors. This allows you to spot mold growth before it turns into a major issue. If the problem has already exceeded your abilities to remedy it, turn to the professionals. Finally, if you are ready to sell the property, mold damage and all notwithstanding, give Kansas Property Solutions a call.”

Kansas Property Solutions has been helping homeowners get rid of unused or unwanted properties since 2018. Apart from Wichita, it also serves nearby areas in Kansas such as Andover, Augusta, Bel Aire, Clearwater, Colwich, Derby, Eastborough, El Dorado, Goddard, Haysville, Kechi, Maize, Mulvane, Newton, Park City, Rose Hill, and Valley Center.

The company buys properties that are in almost any condition including houses in need of repairs, houses that have fire or flood damage, or houses with tax liens or code violations/ Additionally, they cater for homeowners facing foreclosure, having trouble making payments, having inherited houses/probate issues, relocating for a job, downsizing, or selling a house due to divorce or death. The company does not charge any commissions or fees, requires no inspection or financing contingency, and offers clients the closing date of their choice.

Readers searching online for“Buy Houses Wichita KS” can contact Kansas Property Solutions at (316) 226-9560 to request a fast and fair all-cash offer for their property.

